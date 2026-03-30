Top 5 LIC plans in 2026: Benefits, eligibility criteria, premiums and more

LIC policies offer investors government-backed life cover with savings, offering investors a secure option. They are considered secure on a fundamental level and can be a prudent investment choice for investors seeking stability amid market volatility.
Here are the five most prominent LIC plans that investors can consider based on their age, long-term goals, risk tolerance and other factors.
|Plan
|Key benefits
|Eligibility (Age)
|Sample Annual Premium ( ₹10L Sum assured, Age 35, 25 year term)
|Total premium outlay
|Estimate maturity amount
|LIC New Endowment (714)
|Maturity benefit (Basic sum assured + bonuses); death benefit. Policy ends post-maturity.
|8-50 years
|~ ₹39,365
|~ ₹9.84 lakh
|~ ₹22-25 lakh
|LIC New Jeevan Anand (715)
|Maturity + lifetime risk cover; whole-life protection.
|18-50 years
|~ ₹46,911
|~ ₹11.73 lakh
|~ ₹22 lakh
|LIC Jeevan Lakshya (733)
|Premium waiver on death; 10% annual income; goal-based maturity.
|18-50 years
|~ ₹42,267 (22Y premium payment term (PPT))
|~ ₹9.30 lakh
|~ ₹22-24 lakh
|LIC Jeevan Labh (736)
|Limited premium pay; high returns; maturity after PPT.
|8-59 years
|~ ₹47,960 (16Y PPT)
|~ ₹7.67 lakh
|~ ₹20-22 lakh
|LIC Jeevan Umang (745)
|Lifetime annual income (8% Basic sum assured); post-PPT payouts till age 100.
|90 days-55 years
|~ ₹79,212 (15Y PPT)
|~ ₹11.88 lakh
|BSA ₹10L (at age 100) + income stream
Note: These plans and their features, characteristics, premiums, and maturities are illustrative in nature. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website.
|Plan
|Approx. Return (IRR)
|Features
|New Endowment (714)
|6.8%
|Can be better than most bank FDs
|New Jeevan Anand (715)
|5.7%
|Solid savings account + extra benefits
|Jeevan Lakshya (733)
|6.7%
|Good for goal-based saving
|Jeevan Labh (736)
|7.1%
|Top pick for quicker payoffs
|Jeevan Umang (745)
|4.3% (to age 80)
|Steady income stream trade-off
Note: Internal Rate of Return (IRR) is calculated using the premium outflows and estimated maturity values shown in the first table, reflecting the effective annual return. These are indicative figures and may vary based on actual bonuses, other factors and policy terms.
One can consider investing in these plans, as LIC continues to be a trusted insurer in the country. These plans can offer lucrative tax benefits under Section 80C/10(10D), provide higher claim settlements and offer investors flexibility, such as loans post-first-year.
Investors should make any investments in these LIC plans after due diligence, an understanding of the risks, possible complications, and limitations, and after proper consultation with a certified financial advisor.
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Disclaimer: Figures are illustrative; premiums, bonuses, and returns may vary. Returns are not guaranteed, and past performance offers no assurance of future results. Consult an IRDAI-licensed advisor before buying, and read documents at licindia.in. All investments are subject to market risks.
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