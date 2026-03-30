Top 5 LIC plans in 2026: Benefits, eligibility criteria, premiums and more

LIC policies offer investors government-backed life cover with savings, offering investors a secure option. They are considered secure on a fundamental level and can be a prudent investment choice for investors seeking stability amid market volatility.

Here are the five most prominent LIC plans that investors can consider based on their age, long-term goals, risk tolerance and other factors.

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Top LIC plans 2026 with key benefits, premiums and eligibility details

Plan Key benefits Eligibility (Age) Sample Annual Premium ( ₹ 10L Sum assured, Age 35, 25 year term) Total premium outlay Estimate maturity amount LIC New Endowment (714) Maturity benefit (Basic sum assured + bonuses); death benefit. Policy ends post-maturity. 8-50 years ~ ₹ 39,365 ~ ₹ 9.84 lakh ~ ₹ 22-25 lakh LIC New Jeevan Anand (715) Maturity + lifetime risk cover; whole-life protection. 18-50 years ~ ₹ 46,911 ~ ₹ 11.73 lakh ~ ₹ 22 lakh LIC Jeevan Lakshya (733) Premium waiver on death; 10% annual income; goal-based maturity. 18-50 years ~ ₹ 42,267 (22Y premium payment term (PPT)) ~ ₹ 9.30 lakh ~ ₹ 22-24 lakh LIC Jeevan Labh (736) Limited premium pay; high returns; maturity after PPT. 8-59 years ~ ₹ 47,960 (16Y PPT) ~ ₹ 7.67 lakh ~ ₹ 20-22 lakh LIC Jeevan Umang (745) Lifetime annual income (8% Basic sum assured); post-PPT payouts till age 100.​ 90 days-55 years ~ ₹ 79,212 (15Y PPT) ~ ₹ 11.88 lakh BSA ₹ 10L (at age 100) + income stream

Note: These plans and their features, characteristics, premiums, and maturities are illustrative in nature. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website.



LIC plans 2026: Returns comparison with IRR and investment features

Plan Approx. Return (IRR) Features New Endowment (714) 6.8% Can be better than most bank FDs New Jeevan Anand (715) 5.7% Solid savings account + extra benefits Jeevan Lakshya (733) 6.7% Good for goal-based saving Jeevan Labh (736) 7.1% Top pick for quicker payoffs Jeevan Umang (745) 4.3% (to age 80) Steady income stream trade-off

Note: Internal Rate of Return (IRR) is calculated using the premium outflows and estimated maturity values shown in the first table, reflecting the effective annual return. These are indicative figures and may vary based on actual bonuses, other factors and policy terms.

5 things to check before opting for a LIC plan Match your long-term financial objectives with the right policy. For example, child education can be planned through LIC's Lakshya plan.

Calculate the internal rate of return (IRR) vs alternative asset classes such as mutual funds . Use tools and calculators available on prominent online platforms.

Review eligibility, premium charges, additional fees, sum assured and max maturity age before signing up for any policy plan.

Go through the riders and add the different covers that suit you. Common riders include accidental death, premium waiver, and term assurance, among others.

Provide valid income proof . Opting for the annual premium payments can also earn rebates. One can consider investing in these plans, as LIC continues to be a trusted insurer in the country. These plans can offer lucrative tax benefits under Section 80C/10(10D), provide higher claim settlements and offer investors flexibility, such as loans post-first-year.

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Investors should make any investments in these LIC plans after due diligence, an understanding of the risks, possible complications, and limitations, and after proper consultation with a certified financial advisor.

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