Top 5 money lessons, financial learnings from international bestseller The Latte Factor by David Bach-John David Mann

Many people believe their income is too low to build wealth. The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to Be Rich to Live Rich, by David Bach and John David Mann, challenges this belief. Both Bach and Mann are bestselling authors.

Its story follows Zoey, a young New York magazine employee facing debt and high rent. She wants a photograph but believes she cannot afford it. Henry, an elderly barista, helps her understand money by teaching her about financial freedom.

You are richer than you think Zoey discovers that she may already earn enough to improve her future. The problem can lie in spending habits rather than income alone.

Even a better salary may not solve money troubles without changes. Check where your money goes each month before assuming you need more.

Pay yourself first Set aside money for your future before paying other expenses. Saving whatever remains after spending often leaves you with nothing. Instead, treat savings as your first monthly payment. For Indian readers, a salary-day SIP offers one possible example.

Don't budget, make it automatic Tracking every rupee can become tiring, making budgets difficult to maintain. The book suggests setting up automatic savings without making decisions each month.

Money moves before you have a chance to spend it. Like an EMI payment, regular savings can happen through automatic deductions.

Latte Factor Daily coffee, snacks, cab rides and unused subscriptions can add up over time. The message is to notice expenses that offer little value.

You need not stop enjoying coffee altogether. Track small purchases for one week and choose expenses you can reduce. Then direct that money towards savings or investments automatically.

It is never too late Zoey’s photograph gives her saving a personal purpose. Money should help create the life you want.

Meaningful goals can make saving easier than collecting money without direction. Starting early helps, but starting later still matters. Begin with manageable steps instead of waiting for perfect conditions.

A few cautions This short fable offers principles rather than a complete financial plan. Its American setting differs from that of India in taxes, financial products, and living costs. Small savings alone cannot cover every financial need. Emergency funds, insurance and investment choices also deserve attention.

The big takeaway Understand your income, save first, automate contributions and watch unnecessary spending. Give your savings a goal that matters to you. Start now, using small changes you can continue. Progress starts with these choices.