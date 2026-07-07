Top 5 money market funds based on 1-year returns: Union Money Market Fund leads with over 6% return

Investors looking to park surplus money for the short term, typically up to one year, may consider money market funds. These debt schemes invest in money market instruments with maturities of up to one year.
Based on one-year CAGR performance, Union Money Market Fund has emerged as the best-performing scheme in the category, followed by LIC MF Money Market Fund and Bank of India Money Market Fund.
|Fund Name
|1-Yr Return
|Union Money Market Fund
|6.63%
|LIC MF Money Market Fund
|6.56%
|Bank of India Money Market Fund
|6.54%
|Bandhan Money Market Fund
|6.51%
|Tata Money Market Fund
|6.51%
*CAGR return as on 6 July, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research
Union Money Market Fund delivered the highest one-year return of 6.63%, making it the best money market fund among its peers. Over a three-year period, it generated an annualised return of 7.24%
LIC MF Money Market Fund secured the second spot with a one-year return of 6.56%. The fund has delivered an annualised return of 6.82% over the last three years.
Bank of India Money Market Fund ranked third, posting a one-year return of 6.54%.
Money market funds are a category of debt mutual funds that invest primarily in money market instruments with maturities of up to one year, in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations.
Their portfolios typically include treasury bills (T-Bills), certificates of deposit (CDs), commercial papers (CPs), repo transactions and other short-term debt securities. Since these instruments mature within a year, they generally experience lower price fluctuations than longer-duration debt securities.
The short maturity profile helps keep volatility relatively low while ensuring that investors can access their money with ease. Compared with liquid funds, money market funds may be slightly more sensitive to changes in interest rates, but they carry significantly lower interest rate risk than medium-or long-duration debt funds.
Money market funds are suitable for investors who have surplus money they may need within the next few months to about one year. They can also be useful when the exact timing of a future expense is uncertain.
For example, an investor planning to make a down payment on a house within eight to 10 months, or someone waiting for the right opportunity to invest in equities, may invest in a money market fund to temporarily park funds rather than leave the money idle in a savings account.
These schemes are primarily intended to preserve liquidity and earn modest returns. Their performance is largely influenced by short-term interest rates and the RBI's monetary policy.
These funds are not completely risk-free, as they generally fall under the low-risk to moderate-risk category.
Credit risk remains, though it is generally limited because the schemes invest in high-quality and short-term instruments. There is also interest rate risk, as changes in market yields can affect the value of underlying securities, even if the impact is typically smaller than in longer-duration debt funds.
In periods of extreme market stress, liquidity conditions may also tighten temporarily, potentially affecting redemption timelines.
Therefore, money market funds may not be suitable for investors seeking guaranteed returns or those investing with a long-term wealth-creation objective.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.