Top 5 most recent 8th Pay Commission updates: Mumbai visit, Bengaluru meeting and more

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November, 2025 by the central government. This is a temporary body with a 3-member panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, which was given 18 months to submit its final report to the central government, as per the commission's Terms of Reference.

In continuation of the same process, to ensure that a meaningful report is tabled for the central government's consideration, the 8th Pay Commission panel has held meetings in various states and union territories across the country over the last few months, including Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The primary areas addressed in these meetings and in the memorandum submitted by eligible employee unions and associations include fitment factor concerns, allowances, salaries, pension reforms, and employee morale, among others.

Furthermore, nearly 11 months of the 8th Pay Commission's 18-month period have passed. With about 8 to 9 months to go before the commission tables its report.

To ensure clarity of operations and the timely dissemination of information, the 8th Pay Commission has released several updates on its official website, covering upcoming state visits, stakeholder interactions, and changes to its consultation process.

The most recent update concerns the commission's proposed visit to Mumbai in the month of October. With this in mind, let us look at the 5 most recent developments listed on the official website.

5 most recent updates listed on the official 8th Pay Commission website

Date Latest 8th Pay Commission update Key details 21 September 2026 Mumbai visit is scheduled for October 22-23, 2026. 8th Pay Commission will visit Mumbai on 22–23 October; responses are due by 10 October 24 August 2026 Bengaluru visit is scheducled for October 7-8, 2026. Meetings scheduled for 7–8 October; submissions were invited by 18 September. The last date of submission is over now. 11 August 2026 Consultant guidelines modified Partial modification made to the guidelines for engaging consultants. 3 August 2026 Jaipur visit was scheduled for 31 August-1 September 2026. This notification discusses the 8th Pay Commission’s scheduled visit to Jaipur on 31 August–1 September; submissions were due by 18 August. 28 July 2026 Chandigarh visit was scheduled for September 16, 17, 18 2026. Visit scheduled for 16–18 September; responses invited by 25 August. This is the most recently concluded meeting.

Source: The official website of the 8th Pay Commission. The venue and detailed schedule of the upcoming interactions will be intimated subsequently.

Mumbai visit is the latest 8th Pay Commission update The most recent notification, dated 21 September 2026, concerns the 8th Pay Commission’s visit to Mumbai on 22 and 23 October 2026. The notice highlighted the basic eligibility criteria for participation and invited stakeholders to submit their responses by 10 October.

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Before the key Mumbai visit, the commission announced its upcoming visit to Bengaluru on 7 and 8 October 2026. The official notification dated 24 August, set 18 September as the deadline for submission of applications from eligible employee unions and stakeholders.

Furthermore, these key meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai will shape the decisions of the 8th Pay Commission panel and its final report. Even though no agenda has been set by the 8th Pay Commission panel for these meetings, they are expected to highlight salient points across areas such as fitment factor concerns, inflation, employee morale, pensioner concerns, allowances, arrears and salary revisions.

Consultant guidelines and other state visits On 11 August, the 8th Pay Commission published a partial modification to its guidelines for engagement of consultants. This was followed by notices concerning visits to Jaipur and Chandigarh. The Jaipur visit was scheduled for 31 August and 1 September, whereas the Chandigarh visit was scheduled for 16, 17, and 18 September. Both these visits have been successfully completed.

These updates underline that the commission's discussion and consultation process is continuing through meetings and visits across different locations, alongside administrative work, to improve and enhance its functioning.

For all eligible central government employees and pensioners, these notifications provide a clear and useful way to track the latest developments regarding the commission and its consultative schedule.

Still, it is important to keep in mind that the notices themselves do not announce any decision on pay revision, fitment factor, or other critical aspects. The commission's recommendations on these aspects will be known only after the formal process is complete.

Since its constitution on 3 November 2025, the commission was allotted 18 months to submit its final report. Given that the commission can also seek an extension in exceptional cases, for now, it is tentatively expected to table its final report before the central government by May-June 2027.