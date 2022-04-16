Mutual funds investment are growing among indirect stock market investors as it allows monthly, quarterly or half-yearly investment option through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). So, those investors who don't have a lump sum amount for investment can also make investments through this SIP route and accumulate staggering amount in long term.

We list out top 5 best performing equity mutual fund schemes that have delivered stellar return to its SIP investors in last 10 years:

1] Nippon India Small Cap Fund: This growth fund has given better return than its category average in last 10 years. In last 5 years, this small-cap fund has given 28.25 per cent annual return to its SIP investors whereas its absolute return in this period stands at more than 100 per cent. Similarly, in last 10 years, SIP investors have got around 25.65 per cent annual return on their money whereas this mutual fund scheme has given more than 290 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors in last 10 years.

In last 10 years, category average return is around 18.50 per cent whereas this small-cap fund has given more than 25.50 per cent return to its one time lump sum investors.

2] SBI Small Cap Fund: This regular growth plan is also among the top 5 schemes for SIP investors. In last 5 years, this plan has given around 24.30 per cent annual return to SIP investors while absolute return to SIP investors in this period stands at 82.64 per cent. Similarly, in last 10 years, this plan has delivered slightly over 25 per cent annualised return to SIP investors while absolute return given by this scheme in last 10 years stand at near 277.80 per cent.

3] Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund: This growth plan has 99.54 per cent investment in Indian stocks out of which 48.87 per cent is in large-cap stocks, 24.8 per cent is in mid-cap stocks and 7.37 per cent investment in small-cap stocks. In last 10 years, this mutual fund scheme has delivered around 23.65 per cent return while the category average return in this period is 16 per cent.

For SIP investors, this scheme has given 22.85 per cent annual return to its investors in last 10 years whereas its absolute return in this period stands at 234.50 per cent.

4] Kotak Small Cap Fund: This fund invests 94.93 per cent in Indian stocks out of which it invests 2.02 per cent in large-cap, 11.65 per cent in mid-cap and 68.45 per cent in small-cap stocks. This scheme is suitable for those investors who invest in this plan for at lest 3-4 year time. In last 5 years, this small-cap plan has given 29 per cent annual return to its SIP investors whereas it has delivered 104 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors in this period. In last 10 years, this small-cap fund has yielded 22.60 per cent annual return for SIP investors while it has given 230.50 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors.

5] Quant Tax Plan: It is an ELSS growth plan that invests 90.16 per cent in Indian stocks out of which 44.32 per cent is in large-cap stocks, 18.03 per cent in mid-cap stocks and 18.31 per cent in small-cap stocks. In last 10 years, this plan has delivered much higher return than the category average of 15.40 per cent.

This scheme has given around 24.80 per cent annual return to its SIP investors whereas its absolute return in this period stands at 271.85 per cent.