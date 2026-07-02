Top 5 mutual funds in India by AUM: Returns comparison over 1, 3 and 5 years

India's biggest mutual fund schemes manage several lakh crores of investors' money. The country's biggest scheme by assets under management (AUM), Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, manages over ₹1.41 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund.

But does the biggest fund also deliver the best returns? Here’s a look at how the top five mutual funds by AUM have performed over the past one, three, and five years.

Which are India's 5 biggest mutual funds by AUM? Assets Under Management (AUM) refers to the total market value of the investments managed by a mutual fund scheme. A higher AUM generally reflects a larger investor base and the fund's popularity.

Here is the list of the top 5 funds by AUM.

Fund Name AUM (in ₹ Cr) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund ₹ 1,41,447 HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund ₹ 1,04,016 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund ₹ 1,01,822 HDFC Mid Cap Fund ₹ 97,350 ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund ₹ 84,165 *AUM as on 31 May, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is the country's largest mutual fund scheme, with an AUM of ₹1.41 lakh crore, making it the only scheme on this list to cross ₹1.4 lakh crore.

It is followed by HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund with an AUM of ₹1.04 lakh crore, while HDFC Flexi Cap Fund ranks third at ₹1.02 lakh crore.

HDFC Mid Cap Fund occupies the fourth spot with assets of ₹97,350 crore, and ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund comes last with an AUM of ₹84,165 crore.

How these top 5 funds have performed over the years?

Fund Name 1-Yr Return Value of ₹ 1,00,000 Invested 3-Yr Return Value of ₹ 1,00,000 Invested 5-Yr Return Value of ₹ 1,00,000 Invested Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund -3.30% ₹ 96,700 14.62% ₹ 1,50,594 14.65% ₹ 1,98,103 HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund -0.04% ₹ 99,960 14.65% ₹ 1,50,712 15.85% ₹ 2,08,667 HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 1.49% ₹ 1,01,490 17.85% ₹ 1,63,665 18.65% ₹ 2,35,233 HDFC Mid Cap Fund 4.88% ₹ 1,04,880 20.62% ₹ 1,75,341 20.69% ₹ 2,56,147 ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund 5.84% ₹ 1,05,840 16.74% ₹ 1,59,005 18.04% ₹ 2,29,019 * CAGR Returns as on 1 July, 2026, Direct Plans, Source: Value Research

If you had invested ₹1 lakh in Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund one year ago, your investment would have fallen to around ₹96,700. On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund delivered the highest one-year return among these five funds, taking your ₹1 lakh investment to ₹1,05,840.

Over the last three years, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund delivered the lowest CAGR among the five at 14.62%. In comparison, HDFC Mid Cap Fund posted the highest three-year CAGR of 20.62%.

Over the last five years, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund again had the lowest CAGR at 14.65%. The highest five-year return came from HDFC Mid Cap Fund, which generated a 20.69% CAGR.

Among the five, ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund delivered the highest return over the last year, while HDFC Mid Cap Fund gave the highest returns over the last 3 and 5 years.

A higher AUM generally indicates strong investor participation and sustained inflows, but it should not be the sole factor while selecting a mutual fund.

Investors can also evaluate the fund's long-term performance, investment strategy, risk profile, and expense ratio, and check whether it aligns with their financial goals before making an investment decision.