If you are a regular moviegoer, and often book your movie tickets with a credit card – it is recommended to use the card which offers special offers or discounts on the purchase of tickets.

Here, we list out some popular credit cards which giving offers or discounts on ticket purchase:

5 popular cards for movie goers I. SBI Card Elite: This card offers free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. Transaction valid for at least two tickets per booking per month.

The card offers a maximum discount of ₹250 per ticket but it is valid for two tickets only. Convenience fee would be chargeable.

II. RBL Bank Play Credit Card: This card offers a ₹500 discount on movies, streams, events, plays, sports, activities bookings on BookMyShow app/website. To get started, cardholders first need to make a purchase with RBL Bank Play Credit Card within 30 days of issuance. And the offer is valid for 3 months.

The bank website mentions that there is a revenue sharing arrangement between RBL Bank and BookMyShow for this card.

III. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card: This card offers complimentary SONY LIV premium annual subscription. The card also gives the option to buy one get one free movie ticket when booked via the District app.

IV. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card: This card offers a discount of 25 percent upto ₹100 on a minimum purchase of two movie tickets per transaction on Book My Show. You can avail this offer twice in a month.

V. Kotak PVR Platinum Credit Card: This card offers two movie tickets every month for upto ₹400 each. This offer is available on spending ₹10,000 and above in a monthly billing cycle. Tickets can be used anytime, any day and for any show.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)