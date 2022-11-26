Top 5 PSU banks promising highest returns on tax-saving FDs in 2022

Tax-saving fixed deposits are one of the most popular options among conservative investors who want to reduce their tax burden. The reasons are that, similar to what their name implies, tax-saving fixed deposits are subject to a 5-year lock-in requirement and only enable tax deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh every fiscal year under Section 80C. Tax-saving FDs can be opened with monthly and quarterly payouts, and interest rates vary depending on who is applying, from the general public to senior citizens. Individuals can look at the five public sector banks listed below, which, according to our own research, give the highest interest rates on tax-saving FDs in the market, amid the rising interest rates on bank fixed deposits.

