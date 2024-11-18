Credit cards: A business credit card is essential for small businesses, offering rewards and helping to separate personal and business expenses. Rewards can include discounts and cashback, promoting usage.

A business credit card is convenient for small businesses to finance their venture. This card is specifically designed for businesses, suiting its various needs and requirements. When compared to a personal credit card, a business credit card helps to separate your personal and business expenses. Moreover, some business credit cards offer added rewards too.

Why are rewards essential for small businesses? Business cards offer rewards to promote their usage for your venture. The rewards can include discounts, offers, cashback, fuel waivers, etc. These rewards act as an incentive to your business expenses and to get the potential from every transaction.

Check out these five credit card options offering the best reward programs.

HDFC Business Moneyback credit card The HDFC Business Moneyback credit card is designed to offer its users rewards and cashback offers. This card provides extra reward points for online expenses.

Key features On every online purchase of ₹ 150, get 4 reward points.

150, get 4 reward points. For every retail purchase of ₹ 150, you will get 2 reward points.

150, you will get 2 reward points. Earn 2500 bonus reward points on spending Rs1.8lakh in the anniversary year.

You can redeem your reward points as cashback.

2. Citi Corporate credit card Citibank Corporate credit card caters to businesses by providing exclusive benefits and rewards for business expenses. It aims to manage expenses of businesses and its employees.

Key features On every ₹ 125 spent, earn 2 reward points.

125 spent, earn 2 reward points. You can get up to 15 per cent discount on dining with partnered restaurants.

Get complimentary entry to domestic airport lounges.

Around 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on purchases made from IndianOil outlets.

This card also provides a T&E spend management tool to streamline travel and entertainment expenses.

3. ICICI Bank Business Advantage Black credit card This business credit card by ICICI Bank provides cashback on business expenses such as renting cars, travel and professional services.

Key features For spending on domestic and international travel, get 1 per cent cashback. This will be only valid on expenses made for airlines, hotel stays and restaurants.

Get up to ₹ 75lakh insurance coverage on personal air accidents or death.

75lakh insurance coverage on personal air accidents or death. Get up to 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver on expenses of ₹ 5,000 only at HPCL outlets.

5,000 only at HPCL outlets. On spending more than ₹ 75,000 in 60 days, your joining fee will be returned.

75,000 in 60 days, your joining fee will be returned. On spending more than ₹ 7,50,000 on an anniversary year, your annual fees will be returned.

4. Yes Prosperity Business credit card The Yes Prosperity Business credit card is designed for businesses to manage their finances and expenses. This also provides accelerated rewards.

Key features Earn 10,000 reward points on the first transaction done in 30 days.

On spending every ₹ 100 on travel agencies, domestic airlines, and dining, you get 4 reward points.

100 on travel agencies, domestic airlines, and dining, you get 4 reward points. Get 2 reward points on other transactions on spending ₹ 100.

100. Upon every renewal, get 7,500 reward points as renewal benefits.

This credit card provides ₹ 50 lakh insurance coverage on flight accidents causing death and ₹ 15 lakh coverage for urgent medical concerns while travelling abroad.

50 lakh insurance coverage on flight accidents causing death and 15 lakh coverage for urgent medical concerns while travelling abroad. Get 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver across India.

5. Axis Bank My Business Credit Card The Axis Bank My business credit card is designed to manage day to day expenses of businesses.

Key features On spending ₹ 200, get 4 eDGE points and 100 points on the first online payment.

200, get 4 eDGE points and 100 points on the first online payment. You can convert your expenses over ₹ 2,500 into EMIs.

2,500 into EMIs. Get 2 complimentary airport lounge access every three months.

You can withdraw up to 30 per cent of the credit limit from more than 1 million Visa ATMs.

Get 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver across fuel stations in India.

1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions in India.

In conclusion, rewards programs act as an incentive for small businesses to use their credit cards often. These rewards may help you get the maximum potential out of every purchase you make.

However, along with the rewards, keep in mind various fees, interest rates, the process to redeem reward points and related information to use your business credit card strategically.

Disclaimer: Credit card features keep changing with time. The specific offerings mentioned here, although valid at the time of writing this article, may not be active anymore. Readers are advised to check the relevant bank's website for the latest updates.