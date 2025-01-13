Education is a crucial part in building a foundation to shape your career. However, if you are facing a financial crunch and are looking for ways to fund your education, a student personal loan can be an option that you can consider. These loans provide quick loan disbursement and generally require a guarantor. The requirements for personal loans for students are slightly different from the regular personal loans. Let us discuss in detail
A student personal loan is an unsecured loan and is far more flexible than education loans which are given based on the tuition fee and course. These personal loans can be used for numerous expenses such as rent or travelling or even buying a computer.
Since student personal loans do not need collateral, these loans can be availed by students who do not own any assets. However, lenders can often require a guarantor, who will be liable to repay the loan on your behalf if you fail to repay on time.
|Banks
|Interest rate
|Axis Bank
|11.25% onwards
|IndusInd Bank
|10.49% onwards
|IDFC Bank
|10.99% onwards
|HDFC Bank
|10.85% onwards
|ICICI Bank
|10.85% onwards
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% onwards
Source: Paisabazaar
Maximum loan amount:Up to 10 lakh
Maximum loan tenure:6 month to 5 years
Processing fee:Up to 2%
Maximum loan amount:Up to 50 lakh
Maximum loan tenure:1 to 7 years
Processing fee:Up to 4%
Maximum loan amount:Up to 10 lakh
Maximum loan tenure:Up to 5 years
Processing fee:Up to 2%
Maximum loan amount:Up to 40 lakh
Maximum loan tenure:Up to 6 years
Processing fee:Up to Rs. 6,500
Maximum loan amount:Up to 50 lakh
Maximum loan tenure:1 to 6 years
Processing fee:Up to 2%
Maximum loan amount:Up to 35 lakh
Maximum loan tenure:Up to 6 lakh
Processing fee:Up to 5%
In conclusion, personal loans for students can help you achieve your career goals while providing temporary financial assistance. However, you must evaluate your financial situation as well as of your guarantor. This way you will be able to repay the loan on time without any financial burden.
Personal loans have higher interest rates as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before applying for a personal loan, you can also check out grants and scholarships which are provided by universities and the government which can help you in meeting your financial requirements.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)
