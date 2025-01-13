Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Top 6 banks offering personal loans for students in 2025 – check interest rates here

Top 6 banks offering personal loans for students in 2025 – check interest rates here

Toshank Bhardwaj

Student personal loans provide quick financial assistance for education and related costs without requiring collateral. While they offer flexibility, students should be cautious of higher interest rates and ensure they can manage repayments alongside their guarantor's financial situation.

Personal Loan: Personal loans offer higher interest rates than other loans available in the market; Top 6 banks offering personal loans for students

Education is a crucial part in building a foundation to shape your career. However, if you are facing a financial crunch and are looking for ways to fund your education, a student personal loan can be an option that you can consider. These loans provide quick loan disbursement and generally require a guarantor. The requirements for personal loans for students are slightly different from the regular personal loans. Let us discuss in detail

What are personal loans for students?

A student personal loan is an unsecured loan and is far more flexible than education loans which are given based on the tuition fee and course. These personal loans can be used for numerous expenses such as rent or travelling or even buying a computer.

Since student personal loans do not need collateral, these loans can be availed by students who do not own any assets. However, lenders can often require a guarantor, who will be liable to repay the loan on your behalf if you fail to repay on time.

Top banks providing personal loans for students

BanksInterest rate
Axis Bank 11.25% onwards
IndusInd Bank 10.49% onwards
IDFC Bank 10.99% onwards
HDFC Bank 10.85% onwards
ICICI Bank 10.85% onwards
Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards

Source: Paisabazaar

1. Axis Bank

Maximum loan amount:Up to 10 lakh

Maximum loan tenure:6 month to 5 years

Processing fee:Up to 2%

2. IndusInd Bank

Maximum loan amount:Up to 50 lakh

Maximum loan tenure:1 to 7 years

Processing fee:Up to 4%

3. IDFC Bank

Maximum loan amount:Up to 10 lakh

Maximum loan tenure:Up to 5 years

Processing fee:Up to 2%

4. HDFC Bank

Maximum loan amount:Up to 40 lakh

Maximum loan tenure:Up to 6 years

Processing fee:Up to Rs. 6,500

5. ICICI Bank

Maximum loan amount:Up to 50 lakh

Maximum loan tenure:1 to 6 years

Processing fee:Up to 2%

6. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maximum loan amount:Up to 35 lakh

Maximum loan tenure:Up to 6 lakh

Processing fee:Up to 5%

In conclusion, personal loans for students can help you achieve your career goals while providing temporary financial assistance. However, you must evaluate your financial situation as well as of your guarantor. This way you will be able to repay the loan on time without any financial burden.

Personal loans have higher interest rates as compared to other loans in the market. Hence, before applying for a personal loan, you can also check out grants and scholarships which are provided by universities and the government which can help you in meeting your financial requirements.

(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh
in 10 minutes!

 Apply Now