If you are looking for exciting discounts and deals on your favourite brands, then a co-branded credit card can be a great option for you. These credit cards are issued in collaboration with brands and provide exclusive reward points so that you can spend smartly without hurting your wallet.
These credit cards are best suited for you if you are a regular customer of a particular brand, company or a website and want specific offers. Let us have a look at the best co-branded credit cards which you can consider for 2025.
|Credit card
|1st year fee
|FinBooster: YES BANK- BankBazaar co-branded credit card
|Rs. 0
|RBL Bank BankBazaar SaveMax credit card
|Rs. 0
|Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip credit card
|Rs. 350
|Yatra SBI Card
|Rs. 499
|IRCTC SBI Platinum Card
|Rs. 500
|Air India SBI Platinum Card
|Rs. 1,499
Source: BankBazaar
In conclusion, you must note that credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending which can land you with a big fat bill which you may not be able to repay. Hence, do not get carried away in earning reward points and spend wisely. This way you can make the most out of your credit card and also avoid any unnecessary financial burdens.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
