Top 6 co-branded credit cards you can’t miss in 2025

If you are looking for exciting discounts and deals on your favourite brands, then a co-branded credit card can be a great option for you. These credit cards are issued in collaboration with brands and provide exclusive reward points so that you can spend smartly without hurting your wallet.

These credit cards are best suited for you if you are a regular customer of a particular brand, company or a website and want specific offers. Let us have a look at the best co-branded credit cards which you can consider for 2025.

Top co-branded credit card for 2025

Credit card 1st year fee FinBooster: YES BANK- BankBazaar co-branded credit card Rs. 0 RBL Bank BankBazaar SaveMax credit card Rs. 0 Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip credit card Rs. 350 Yatra SBI Card Rs. 499 IRCTC SBI Platinum Card Rs. 500 Air India SBI Platinum Card Rs. 1,499

1. FinBooster: YES BANK- BankBazaar Co-Branded Credit Card Key features: Credit fitness tracker: A real time dashboard with monthly credit fitness reports.

A real time dashboard with monthly credit fitness reports. Fuel Surcharge waiver: Fuel transaction of ₹ 400 – ₹ 5,000 will attract 1% waiver on the transaction. Enjoy a maximum waiver of ₹ 125 per statement cycle.

Fuel transaction of 400 – 5,000 will attract 1% waiver on the transaction. Enjoy a maximum waiver of 125 per statement cycle. Credit fitness tracker fee: ₹ 400/year, which is waived if your annual spend is over ₹ 1 lakh.

400/year, which is waived if your annual spend is over 1 lakh. No expiry on reward points.

Earn 5x points on online dining spends.

Earn 3x points on online grocery and apparel spends.

Retail spends (excluding fuel) – 2 points per ₹ 200.

200. You can share the points with friends and family or you can use them against the card balance.

Accidental death cover: ₹ 2.5 lakh for the primary cardholder only. 2. RBL Bank BankBazaar SaveMax Credit Card Key features: Easy EMIs: Convert spends over ₹ 2,500 into flexible EMIs.

Convert spends over 2,500 into flexible EMIs. Instant funds: Avail Xpress Cash facility directly into your account.

Avail Xpress Cash facility directly into your account. Reward points: Earn 5x points on grocery spends (up to 1,000 points/month).

Earn 5x points on grocery spends (up to 1,000 points/month). Cashback offers: 10% cashback on BookMyShow and Zomato (up to ₹ 100/month per merchant).

10% cashback on BookMyShow and Zomato (up to 100/month per merchant). EMI infinity pass: Up to 100% discount on Split n Pay fees.

Up to 100% discount on Split n Pay fees. RBL Bank MyCard app: Manage your card, pay bills, access offers, and get instant loans.

Manage your card, pay bills, access offers, and get instant loans. Contactless payments: Fast and secure payments up to ₹ 5,000 at retail outlets. 3. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card Key features: Flat 20% instant discount on domestic and international hotel bookings.

Maximum discount: ₹ 5,000 (domestic), ₹ 10,000 (international).

5,000 (domestic), 10,000 (international). Flat 10% instant discount on domestic and international flights.

Maximum discount: ₹ 1,000 (domestic), ₹ 5,000 (international).

1,000 (domestic), 5,000 (international). Bus bookings: ₹ 125 instant discount on bookings of ₹ 500 or more.

125 instant discount on bookings of 500 or more. 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter.

2 international lounge visits per year with Priority Pass.

Rewards & benefits: No cap on reward points; total annual benefits worth ₹ 32,000.

No cap on reward points; total annual benefits worth 32,000. Discount code: Use "EMTSCB" to avail discounts.

4. Yatra SBI Card Key features: ₹ 1,000 off on domestic flights (min. transaction ₹ 5,000).

1,000 off on domestic flights (min. transaction 5,000). ₹ 4,000 off on international flights (min. transaction ₹ 40,000).

4,000 off on international flights (min. transaction 40,000). 20% off on domestic hotel bookings (min. transaction ₹ 3,000, max. discount ₹ 2,000).

3,000, max. discount 2,000). Eligibility: Offers valid only on bookings via the Yatra website.

Offers valid only on bookings via the Yatra website. Annual fee waiver: Waived from the second year if you spend ₹ 8,334/month for 1 year.

Waived from the second year if you spend 8,334/month for 1 year. Fuel surcharge waiver: 1% waiver on transactions between ₹ 500 and ₹ 3,000 (up to ₹ 100 per statement cycle).

1% waiver on transactions between 500 and 3,000 (up to 100 per statement cycle). Air accident cover: Complimentary ₹ 50 lakh cover for bookings made on Yatra.com with this card. 5. IRCTC SBI Platinum Card Key features: 10% value back as reward points on AC1, AC2, AC3, and AC CC train tickets booked via IRCTC (1 point = Re. 1).

1% waiver on IRCTC train ticket booking charges.

Special travel deals and offers from IRCTC.

1% waiver on fuel transactions between ₹ 500 and ₹ 3,000 (up to ₹ 100 per statement cycle).

500 and 3,000 (up to 100 per statement cycle). 500 reward points on paying a ₹ 500 renewal fee. 6. Air India SBI Platinum Card Key features: Air India rewards: Earn up to 15 reward points per ₹ 100 spent on Air India ticket bookings via the Air India website or mobile app.

Earn up to 15 reward points per 100 spent on Air India ticket bookings via the Air India website or mobile app. Lounge access: Enjoy 8 free visits to domestic VISA lounges in India annually.

Enjoy 8 free visits to domestic VISA lounges in India annually. Anniversary bonus: Receive 2,000 points as a gift and up to 15,000 bonus points based on yearly spending.

Receive 2,000 points as a gift and up to 15,000 bonus points based on yearly spending. Fuel surcharge waiver: Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver at petrol pumps across India.

In conclusion, you must note that credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending which can land you with a big fat bill which you may not be able to repay. Hence, do not get carried away in earning reward points and spend wisely. This way you can make the most out of your credit card and also avoid any unnecessary financial burdens.