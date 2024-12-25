Fuel cashback credit cards are useful for those who are frequent traveller and therefore, have fuel consumption

If you travel a lot or have too many vehicles in your household with significant fuel consumption, then it is recommended that you consider using a credit card which offers fuel cashback rewards. This can help you save money in the form of cashback on fuel transactions.

For those who are not aware, fuel credit cards are monetarily beneficial for the cardholders as they return a percentage of their fuel spend as cashback. For example, a 2- 5 percent cashback is offered on fuel transactions.

Besides, there are some cards which offer points for fuel spends, which can be redeemed for fuel vouchers, merchandise, or other rewards.

Top 6 credit cards offering fuel cashback: I. BPCL SBI Credit Card: It offers 4.25 percent value back around 13X Reward Points on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps.

Maximum 1300 Reward Points per billing cycle. Also, it offers 3.25 per cent + 1 per cent Fuel surcharge waiver on every BPCL transaction up to ₹4,000 (exclusive of GST and other charges).

II. IndianOil Kotak Credit Card: With this credit card, you can save 5 percent on IndiaOil fuel spends and 2 percent back as reward points on grocery and dining spends.

III. ICICI Bank HPCL Super Saver Credit Card: 5 percent back in reward points on utility, grocery and departmental stores. Additionally, there will be 1.5 percent back in reward points all fuel purchases through HP Pay app at HPCL outlets.

IV. IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card: You can get up to 1250 edge reward points on first fuel transactions with your IndianOil Axis Bank credit card within the first 30 days of card issuance.

You also enjoy the benefit of 4 percent value back on fuel transactions by earning 20 reward points per ₹100 spent at any IOCL fuel outlet in India. You can transact in India at IOCL fuel outlet between ₹400 to ₹4000 to avail the offer.

The maximum eligible spends per calendar month is ₹5000

V. HDFC Bank IndianOil Credit Card: This card helps you earn up to 50 Litres of Free fuel annually.

One can earn 5 percent of your spends as Fuel Points at IndianOil outlets (Applicable on card swipes, Max 250 Fuel Points per month in first 6 months, Max 150 Fuel Points post 6 months from card issuance).

You can earn 5 percent of your spends as Fuel Points on Groceries and Bill Payments (applicable on POS and Ecomm transactions) (with maximum of 100 fuel points per month on each category).

You can earn one fuel point for every ₹150 spent on all other purchases (including UPI transactions).

VI. IndianOil RBL Bank XTRA Credit Card: This credit card offers 250 litres free petrol as fuel points, annually and 8.5 percent valueback at IndianOil fuel stations.