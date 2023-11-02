Top 6 flexi cap mutual funds giving highest returns in past ten years
Selecting the right fund requires extensive research and a solid grasp of factors influencing mutual fund performance. Here are six best flexi cap mutual funds for you to invest.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message