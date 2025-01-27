Top 6 government loans to support women entrepreneurs in 2025

In the current financial landscape, women entrepreneurs are becoming a strong and emerging force in India. To promote and support the participation of women in the economy, the government has introduced several loan schemes to empower such entrepreneurs. Such schemes aim to empower women by providing them with the financial resources needed for their businesses.

Check out some loan schemes offered by the government.

Annapurna scheme Annapurna scheme is designed for women engaged in food and catering businesses. According to this scheme, women can borrow up to ₹50,000. This loan can be repaid in 36 instalments and requires collateral and approval from a guarantor. The collateral for Annapurna scheme loans is taken in the form of assets.

Also Read | Top 10 banks offering low interest personal loans in 2025

Mudra Yojana Mudra Loan is a scheme launched by the government under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to provide loans to entrepreneurs. Under the Mudra loan, the government offers loans up to ₹10 Lakh. The loan does not require collateral or security against the amount borrowed, and the eligibility for this loan is relatively simple.

Stand Up India scheme The Stand Up India scheme was launched by the Ministry of Finance to help women, Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs to provide bank loans for setting up a greenfield project enterprise in manufacturing, services, trading sector and activities allied to agriculture.

Under this scheme, the government will provide loans of ₹10 lakh and ₹1 crore to at least one woman, SC, and ST entrepreneur per bank branch to set up a greenfield project. For non-individual enterprises, a minimum of 51% of the shareholding should be owned by either a woman, SC or ST entrepreneur.

Also Read | Can you get an instant personal loan with a 500 credit score? Explore here

Stree Shakti Yojana The Stree Shakti Yojana is a scheme designed to encourage women entrepreneurs and provide financial aid to women who want to start a business. Launched by the central government in 2000, the scheme allows women entrepreneurs to get a 0.05% concession on loans of more than ₹2 lakh. Applicants must enroll in the EDP or Entrepreneurship Development Program.

Cent Kalyani Scheme The Cent Kalyani Scheme, backed by the Central Bank of India under Startup India, is designed to encourage and support women entrepreneurs in India. New and existing women entrepreneurs who own micro or small enterprises according to the MSME Act 2006.

Also Read | Choosing the Right Type of Personal Loan for You

Udyogini Scheme The Udyogini Scheme is a program launched by the Government of India to promote entrepreneurship and economic empowerment of women in the country. The government provides loans to women entrepreneurs at lower interest rates compared to other lending institutions. Under this scheme, the government provides loans up to ₹1 lakh to women entrepreneurs with an annual income of less than ₹40,000.

In conclusion, loan schemes for women are a step by the government of India to promote entrepreneurship among women in the country. Aspiring entrepreneurs must check such schemes to conveniently access funds for their venture.