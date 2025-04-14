Top 6 HDFC Bank credit cards offering complimentary lounge access in 2025

If you are a frequent traveller, getting complimentary access to airport lounges can uplift your travel experience to the next level. With complimentary access, you can enjoy perks including free meals, unlimited wifi and even spa. HDFC Bank offers a range of credit cards through which you can enjoy complimentary airport lounge access. Here’s a list of the cards you can check out:
|Credit cards
|Annual fee
Diners Club Miles credit card
₹1000
Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank credit card
₹1499
6E Rewards XL - IndiGo HDFC Bank credit card
₹1500
HDFC Regalia Gold credit card
₹2500
HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition credit card
₹10,000
HDFC Infinia Metal Edition credit card
₹12,500
In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may get burdened with a hefty bill statement that may be difficult to repay. Hence, use your credit card only when necessary so that you can enjoy the benefits of your card while avoiding a hole in your wallet.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.