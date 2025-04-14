Top 6 HDFC Bank credit cards offering complimentary lounge access in 2025

If you are a frequent traveller, getting complimentary access to airport lounges can uplift your travel experience to the next level. With complimentary access, you can enjoy perks including free meals, unlimited wifi and even spa. HDFC Bank offers a range of credit cards through which you can enjoy complimentary airport lounge access. Here’s a list of the cards you can check out:

Best HDFC Bank credit cards with complimentary lounge access 2025

Credit cards Annual fee Diners Club Miles credit card ₹1000 Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank credit card ₹1499 6E Rewards XL - IndiGo HDFC Bank credit card ₹1500 HDFC Regalia Gold credit card ₹2500 HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition credit card ₹10,000 HDFC Infinia Metal Edition credit card ₹12,500

1. Diners Club Miles credit card Key features: Welcome and renewal rewards: 1,000 reward points on joining and renewal (excluding fee waivers). Annual fee waiver: Spend Rs. 1 lakh/year to waive the annual fee. Travel benefits: 6 complimentary lounge visits in India and abroad.

Book flights and hotels with exclusive offers on hdfcbankdinersclub.in.

Redeem reward points for air miles. Insurance coverage: Air accident cover: Rs. 1 crore

Rs. 1 crore Medical cover: Up to Rs. 25 lakh

Up to Rs. 25 lakh Credit liability cover: Rs. 9 lakh

Rs. 9 lakh Travel insurance: Up to Rs. 55,000 for baggage loss/delay.

2. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank credit card Key features: Renewal Fee Waiver: Spend Rs. 3 lakh+ annually to waive the renewal fee. Insurance coverage: Lost card liability: Up to Rs. 9 lakh

Up to Rs. 9 lakh Overseas hospitalisation: Up to Rs. 15 lakh

Up to Rs. 15 lakh Accidental death cover: Rs. 1 crore

Rs. 1 crore Welcome offer: Earn 1,499 NeuCoins on first spend within 30 days.

Earn 1,499 NeuCoins on first spend within 30 days. Fuel surcharge waiver:1% waiver on transactions Rs. 400 - Rs. 5,000 (max Rs. 500/statement). Lounge access: 8 domestic visits/year (Visa & RuPay)

4 international visits/year via Priority Pass (RuPay: $3.25 fee)

Zero lost card liability: Report loss within 24 hours. NeuCoins rewards: 5% on Tata Neu and Tata brands (Non-EMI)

1.5% on other spends/EMIs

Extra 5% on Tata Neu app/website 3. 6E Rewards XL - IndiGo HDFC Bank credit card Key features: Welcome benefits: Complimentary 6E Prime voucher on activation.

Get a Rs. 3,000 IndiGo ticket vouchers after completing 3+ transactions every month for the first 3 months. Reward benefits: 5% 6E Rewards on IndiGo website and app spends.

3% 6E Rewards on dining, groceries, and entertainment.

2% 6E Rewards on all other spends (excluding wallet reloads and fuel).

Up to 15% 6E Rewards with feature partners (details on IndiGo website).

Flight benefits: Rs. 100 convenience fee per person on domestic bookings via IndiGo app/website.

8 complimentary domestic lounge visits per year through the Mastercard Lounge Program. Fuel benefits: 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions. 4. HDFC Regalia Gold credit card Key features: Zero liability on lost card: No liability for unauthorized transactions if reported promptly to the 24-hour call centre.

No liability for unauthorized transactions if reported promptly to the 24-hour call centre. Foreign currency markup: 2% markup on all foreign currency transactions.

2% markup on all foreign currency transactions. Revolving credit: Avail low-interest revolving credit facility. Lounge access: 12 complimentary lounge visits per year at domestic and international terminals in India.

Free entry using the card; excess visits or lounges outside the program may incur charges. Welcome benefits: Enjoy Rs. 2,500 on card activation.

On spending Rs. 1 lakh within 90 days, get complimentary Club Vistara Silver Tier and MMT Black Elite Membership. Milestone benefits: Spend Rs. 1.5 lakh per calendar quarter to earn Rs. 1,500 worth of coupons from Myntra, Marriott, Marks & Spencer, or Reliance Digital.

Earn Rs. 5,000 in flight vouchers on spending Rs. 5 lakh in a year.

Additional Rs. 5,000 in flight vouchers on spending Rs. 7.5 lakh in a year. Annual spend benefit: Renewal fee waiver for the next billing year on spending Rs. 4 lakh in a calendar year.

Contactless payment: Tap-and-pay functionality for fast, secure transactions. Comprehensive insurance coverage: Accidental air death cover: Rs. 1 crore.

Rs. 1 crore. Emergency overseas medical coverage: Up to Rs. 15 lakh.

Up to Rs. 15 lakh. Credit liability cover: Up to Rs. 9 lakh. 5. HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition credit card Key features: Low Forex Markup: 2% on international transactions.

2% on international transactions. Exclusive memberships: Complimentary Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months), and MMT BLACK on spending Rs. 1.5 lakh in 90 days or on fee realization.

Complimentary Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months), and MMT BLACK on spending Rs. 1.5 lakh in 90 days or on fee realization. Monthly vouchers: Two Rs. 500 vouchers from cult.fit Live, BookMyShow, TataCLiQ, or Ola on spending Rs. 80,000/month. Reward points: 5X points on every Rs. 150 spent

10X points on SmartBuy

2X points on weekend dining

Lounge access: Unlimited global access for primary and add-on users.

Unlimited global access for primary and add-on users. Golf benefits: 6 free games/quarter 6. HDFC Infinia Metal Edition credit card Key features: Reward value: 1 RP = 1 Air Mile or Rs. 1 for travel, Apple, and Tanishq via SmartBuy

1 RP = 1 Air Mile or Rs. 1 for travel, Apple, and Tanishq via SmartBuy Exclusive perks: Invite-only card with Club Marriott membership and 12,500 RP on activation & renewal

Invite-only card with Club Marriott membership and 12,500 RP on activation & renewal High earnings: 5 RP per Rs. 150 on all spends, including insurance, utilities, and education

5 RP per Rs. 150 on all spends, including insurance, utilities, and education Luxury stays: Book 3 nights at ITC hotels, pay for 2 + 1+1 weekend buffet

Book 3 nights at ITC hotels, pay for 2 + 1+1 weekend buffet Golf privileges: Unlimited coaching in India and global access

Unlimited coaching in India and global access Travel benefits: Unlimited lounge access for primary & add-on users

Unlimited lounge access for primary & add-on users Bonus rewards: 10X RP on travel & shopping via SmartBuy

10X RP on travel & shopping via SmartBuy Forex advantage: Low 2% forex markup on international transactions

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may get burdened with a hefty bill statement that may be difficult to repay. Hence, use your credit card only when necessary so that you can enjoy the benefits of your card while avoiding a hole in your wallet.