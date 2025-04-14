Top 6 HDFC Bank credit cards offering complimentary lounge access in 2025

Frequent travelers can enhance their experience with complimentary airport lounge access offered by HDFC Bank credit cards. Benefits include free meals, unlimited wifi, and spa services. However, caution is advised to avoid overspending and debt.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published14 Apr 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Looking for lounge access: Here are 6 HDFC credit cards with lounge benefits.
If you are a frequent traveller, getting complimentary access to airport lounges can uplift your travel experience to the next level. With complimentary access, you can enjoy perks including free meals, unlimited wifi and even spa. HDFC Bank offers a range of credit cards through which you can enjoy complimentary airport lounge access. Here’s a list of the cards you can check out: 

Best HDFC Bank credit cards with complimentary lounge access 2025

Credit cardsAnnual fee

Diners Club Miles credit card

1000 

Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank credit card

1499

6E Rewards XL - IndiGo HDFC Bank credit card

1500

HDFC Regalia Gold credit card

2500

HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition credit card

10,000

HDFC Infinia Metal Edition credit card

12,500

1. Diners Club Miles credit card

Key features:

Welcome and renewal rewards:

  • 1,000 reward points on joining and renewal (excluding fee waivers).

Annual fee waiver:

  • Spend Rs. 1 lakh/year to waive the annual fee.

Travel benefits:

  • 6 complimentary lounge visits in India and abroad.
  • Book flights and hotels with exclusive offers on hdfcbankdinersclub.in.
  • Redeem reward points for air miles.

Insurance coverage:

  • Air accident cover: Rs. 1 crore
  • Medical cover: Up to Rs. 25 lakh
  • Credit liability cover: Rs. 9 lakh
  • Travel insurance: Up to Rs. 55,000 for baggage loss/delay.

Also Read | No annual fee vs annual fee credit cards: Which one is right for you?

2. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank credit card

Key features:

  • Renewal Fee Waiver: Spend Rs. 3 lakh+ annually to waive the renewal fee.

Insurance coverage:

  • Lost card liability: Up to Rs. 9 lakh
  • Overseas hospitalisation: Up to Rs. 15 lakh
  • Accidental death cover: Rs. 1 crore
  • Welcome offer: Earn 1,499 NeuCoins on first spend within 30 days.
  • Fuel surcharge waiver:1% waiver on transactions Rs. 400 - Rs. 5,000 (max Rs. 500/statement).

Lounge access:

  • 8 domestic visits/year (Visa & RuPay)
  • 4 international visits/year via Priority Pass (RuPay: $3.25 fee)
  • Zero lost card liability: Report loss within 24 hours.

NeuCoins rewards:

  • 5% on Tata Neu and Tata brands (Non-EMI)
  • 1.5% on other spends/EMIs
  • Extra 5% on Tata Neu app/website

3. 6E Rewards XL - IndiGo HDFC Bank credit card

Key features:

Welcome benefits:

  • Complimentary 6E Prime voucher on activation.
  • Get a Rs. 3,000 IndiGo ticket vouchers after completing 3+ transactions every month for the first 3 months.

Reward benefits:

  • 5% 6E Rewards on IndiGo website and app spends.
  • 3% 6E Rewards on dining, groceries, and entertainment.
  • 2% 6E Rewards on all other spends (excluding wallet reloads and fuel).
  • Up to 15% 6E Rewards with feature partners (details on IndiGo website).

Also Read | 4 easy ways to increase Kotak Bank credit card limit in 2025

Flight benefits:

  • Rs. 100 convenience fee per person on domestic bookings via IndiGo app/website.
  • 8 complimentary domestic lounge visits per year through the Mastercard Lounge Program.

Fuel benefits:

  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions.

4. HDFC Regalia Gold credit card

Key features:

  • Zero liability on lost card: No liability for unauthorized transactions if reported promptly to the 24-hour call centre.
  • Foreign currency markup: 2% markup on all foreign currency transactions.
  • Revolving credit: Avail low-interest revolving credit facility.

Lounge access:

  • 12 complimentary lounge visits per year at domestic and international terminals in India.
  • Free entry using the card; excess visits or lounges outside the program may incur charges.

Welcome benefits:

  • Enjoy Rs. 2,500 on card activation.
  • On spending Rs. 1 lakh within 90 days, get complimentary Club Vistara Silver Tier and MMT Black Elite Membership.

Milestone benefits:

  • Spend Rs. 1.5 lakh per calendar quarter to earn Rs. 1,500 worth of coupons from Myntra, Marriott, Marks & Spencer, or Reliance Digital.
  • Earn Rs. 5,000 in flight vouchers on spending Rs. 5 lakh in a year.
  • Additional Rs. 5,000 in flight vouchers on spending Rs. 7.5 lakh in a year.

Annual spend benefit:

  • Renewal fee waiver for the next billing year on spending Rs. 4 lakh in a calendar year.
  • Contactless payment: Tap-and-pay functionality for fast, secure transactions.

Comprehensive insurance coverage:

  • Accidental air death cover: Rs. 1 crore.
  • Emergency overseas medical coverage: Up to Rs. 15 lakh.
  • Credit liability cover: Up to Rs. 9 lakh.

5. HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition credit card

Key features:

  • Low Forex Markup: 2% on international transactions.
  • Exclusive memberships: Complimentary Club Marriott, Forbes, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months), and MMT BLACK on spending Rs. 1.5 lakh in 90 days or on fee realization.
  • Monthly vouchers: Two Rs. 500 vouchers from cult.fit Live, BookMyShow, TataCLiQ, or Ola on spending Rs. 80,000/month.

Reward points:

  • 5X points on every Rs. 150 spent
  • 10X points on SmartBuy
  • 2X points on weekend dining
  • Lounge access: Unlimited global access for primary and add-on users.
  • Golf benefits: 6 free games/quarter

6. HDFC Infinia Metal Edition credit card

Key features:

  • Reward value: 1 RP = 1 Air Mile or Rs. 1 for travel, Apple, and Tanishq via SmartBuy
  • Exclusive perks: Invite-only card with Club Marriott membership and 12,500 RP on activation & renewal
  • High earnings: 5 RP per Rs. 150 on all spends, including insurance, utilities, and education
  • Luxury stays: Book 3 nights at ITC hotels, pay for 2 + 1+1 weekend buffet
  • Golf privileges: Unlimited coaching in India and global access
  • Travel benefits: Unlimited lounge access for primary & add-on users
  • Bonus rewards:10X RP on travel & shopping via SmartBuy
  • Forex advantage: Low 2% forex markup on international transactions

Also Read | How to convert your IndusInd credit card bill to EMI? A complete guide

In conclusion, credit cards can make you form a habit of overspending because of which you may get burdened with a hefty bill statement that may be difficult to repay. Hence, use your credit card only when necessary so that you can enjoy the benefits of your card while avoiding a hole in your wallet.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

