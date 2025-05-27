Top 6 IRCTC credit cards for frequent train travel: Rewards, discounts and more

IRCTC offers co-branded credit cards with HDFC Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and RBL Bank, providing benefits for frequent train travelers. Users earn 'Travel Points' for ticket bookings, redeemable for future travel. Loyalty users can also earn points on other purchases.

Allirajan Muthusamy
Published27 May 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Swipe, save, and travel – IRCTC cards make rail trips rewarding.
Do you travel frequently on trains? Then, co-branded credit cards offered by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) in association with banks will be an ideal choice for booking tickets. IRCTC has joined hands with HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and RBL Bank for co-branded cards, which offer a host of benefits for frequent train travellers.

IRCTC’s loyalty scheme allows you to earn ‘Travel Points’ whenever you book tickets using these co-branded credit cards on the IRCTC e-ticketing portal. These points can be redeemed while booking train tickets. A loyalty user can earn partner points on the purchase of other goods and services.

Here are the features and benefits provided by these credit cards.

IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card

  1. Joining/Renewal Fee of 500
  2. Welcome gift voucher worth 500 on card activation within first 37 days of card issuance
  3. Five reward points per 100 spent on IRCTC tickets on IRCTC ticketing website and ‘Rail Connect’ app
  4. One reward point on every 100 spent on other categories
  5. 1% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC train ticket bookings on IRCTC ticketing website and ‘Rail Connect’ app
  6. Complimentary access to select ‘IRCTC Executive Lounges’ for up to eight times every year (Two per quarter)
  7. One reward point is equal to 1 for transactions done on IRCTC ticketing website and ‘Rail Connect’ app
  8. Milestone gift voucher of 500 on quarterly spends of 30000

IRCTC RBL Card

  • Joining/Renewal Fee of 500
  • Welcome benefit of 500 reward points
  • Five rewards point on 200 spent on IRCTC website and ‘Rail Connect’ app for all classes
  • Two reward points on 200 spent on www.air.irctc.co.in, www.irctctourism.com on Flight/Hotel/Cruise Ticket Booking
  • 1% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC train ticket bookings
  • Complimentary access to select IRCTC lounges for up to eight times every year (Two per quarter)
  • ‘Train Cancellation Protect’ feature of up to 5000
  • The complimentary protection coverage for train cancellation of up to 5000 will be applicable only on the trains cancelled by the Indian Railways within 24 hours or less, from the date of the journey and the scheduled train time. Terms and conditions may be revised as required by the RBL Bank at its own discretion.
  • Two reward points for 200 spent on booking flights, hotels and cruises from the IRCTC website or app.
  • Three reward points on 200 spent on FASTAG Recharge/NCMC Reload/UTS App
  • One reward point on every 200 spent on other categories
  • ‘Tap and Transit’ for rides on metros and bus stations

IRCTC BOB Card

  1. Joining/Renewal Fee of 500/ 300
  2. Welcome benefit of 500 bonus reward points
  3. Up to 40 BOBCARD reward points for every 100 spent on IRCTC tickets
  4. 1% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC train ticket bookings
  5. Complimentary access to select railway lounges for up to four times every year (One per quarter)
  6. Up to four reward points on every 100 spent on other categories

IRCTC SBI Card Premier

  • Joining/Renewal Fee of 1499
  • Welcome benefit of 1500 bonus reward points
  • Ten reward points per 100 spent on IRCTC tickets
  • Five reward Points per 100 spent on air tickets and e-catering
  • 1% transaction charge waiver on rail and air bookings
  • Complimentary access to select railway lounges for up to eight times every year (Two per quarter)
  • Three reward points per 125 spent on dining and standing instructions on utility spends
  • One reward point on regular spends of 125

IRCTC SBI Card (on RuPay Platform)

  1. Joining/Renewal Fee of 500/ 300
  2. Welcome benefit of 350 bonus reward points on credit card activation
  3. Up to ten reward points per 100 spent on IRCTC tickets
  4. 1% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC train ticket bookings
  5. One reward point on regular spends of 125
  6. Complimentary access to select railway lounges for up to four times every year (One per quarter)

IRCTC SBI Card

  • Joining/Renewal Fee of 500/ 300
  • Welcome benefit of 350 bonus reward points on card activation
  • Up to ten reward points per 100 spent on IRCTC tickets
  • 1% transaction charge waiver on IRCTC train ticket bookings
  • Complimentary access to select railway lounges for up to four times every year (One per quarter)
  • One reward point on regular spends of 125

