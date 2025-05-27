Top 6 IRCTC credit cards for frequent train travel: Rewards, discounts and more

Do you travel frequently on trains? Then, co-branded credit cards offered by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) in association with banks will be an ideal choice for booking tickets. IRCTC has joined hands with HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and RBL Bank for co-branded cards, which offer a host of benefits for frequent train travellers.
IRCTC’s loyalty scheme allows you to earn ‘Travel Points’ whenever you book tickets using these co-branded credit cards on the IRCTC e-ticketing portal. These points can be redeemed while booking train tickets. A loyalty user can earn partner points on the purchase of other goods and services.
Here are the features and benefits provided by these credit cards.
Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.