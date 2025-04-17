Top 6 rewards credit cards for April 2025

At the time of securing a credit card, it is common among users to choose the card which has tempting features for them. And as one would expect, these features are quite personalised. For some users, discounts on movie tickets are more important than free coupons on eating out, whereas for some users, freebies on online shopping matters more than access to airport lounges.

Meanwhile, some users prefer credit cards with rewards points which can later be monetised to buy products and services. Here we list out six popular credit cards that offer rewards points.

6 popular rewards credit cards I. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon, Bookmyshow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, SonyLiv, Tata CliQ, Uber and Zomato. There is 1 percent cashback on other expenses. There are ₹1,000 worth gift vouchers on spends of ₹1,00,000 and above in each Calendar quarter. You can get an additional discount on Swiggy Dineout using coupon code HDFCCARDS.

II. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card gives 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends. You can also earn unlimited 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants. You can also earn unlimited 1 percent cashback on other eligible categories.

III. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card offers unlimited rewards, has zero joining and annual fee. You can get rewarded for payments on 100 plus partner merchants. Cardholders can also get dining discounts with a culinary treats programme.

IV. HDFC Regalia Credit Card: You get complimentary Swiggy One and MMT Black Gold membership as welcome benefits, ₹1,500 worth vouchers on quarterly spends of ₹1.5 lakh, ₹5,000 worth flight vouchers on annual spends of ₹5 lakh and an additional voucher of ₹5,000 on spend of ₹7.5 lakh. There are 5X reward points on spends at Marks& Spencer, Myntra, Nykaa and Reliance Digital.

V. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card: This card offers two reward points on every ₹100 spent on your card (except fuel) and one reward point on every ₹100 spent on utilities and insurance categories.

VI. SBI Card ELITE: This card offers 5X reward points on dining, departmental stories and grocery spends. The cardholders also earn 2 reward points per ₹100 on all other spends, except fuel.