Credit cards provide you with exciting discounts, rewards and cashbacks on daily transactions as well as on your favourite brands so that you can get the best deals and save money while not compromising on your lifestyle. Groceries are a major expense for your household. However, you can save money as well earn great rewards and cashbacks by using a credit card exclusively for grocery shopping.
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Amazon Pay ICICI credit card
|No annual fee
|American Express SmartEarn credit card
|Rs. 495
|Flipkart Axis Bank credit card
|Rs. 500
|Axis Bank Rewards credit card
|Rs. 1000
|Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card
|Rs. 500
|Axis Bank SELECT credit card
|Rs. 3000
|SBI Card PRIME
|Rs. 2999
Joining fee: No joining fee
Joining fee: Rs. 495
Joining fee: Rs. 500
Joining fee: Rs. 1000
Joining fee: Rs. 500
Joining fee: Rs. 3,000
Joining fee: Rs. 2999
Credit cards are a great way to save on your daily expenses. However, you must understand that unplanned spending and usage of credit cards can lead you to unnecessary expenses which you can’t afford. Which can ultimately lead you to a debt trap. Hence, before you get a credit card, analyse your needs and whether or not you can afford the card. With this, you will be able to make informed decisions.
(Note: The list is indicative and not exhaustive)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.