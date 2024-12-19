Credit cards provide you with exciting discounts, rewards and cashbacks on daily transactions as well as on your favourite brands so that you can get the best deals and save money while not compromising on your lifestyle. Groceries are a major expense for your household. However, you can save money as well earn great rewards and cashbacks by using a credit card exclusively for grocery shopping.
Best credit cards for grocery shopping 2025
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|Amazon Pay ICICI credit card
|No annual fee
|American Express SmartEarn credit card
|Rs. 495
|Flipkart Axis Bank credit card
|Rs. 500
|Axis Bank Rewards credit card
|Rs. 1000
|Swiggy HDFC Bank credit card
|Rs. 500
|Axis Bank SELECT credit card
|Rs. 3000
|SBI Card PRIME
|Rs. 2999
1. Amazon Pay ICICI credit cardJoining fee: No joining fee
Key features:
- Get 5% cashback on Amazon if you are a prime member
- Avail 3% cashback on Amazon if you are a non-prime member
- Get 2% cashback on spends at Amazon Pay partner merchants
- 1% cashback on other expenses
- Enjoy 1% waiver on fuel surcharge at all petrol pumps in India
2. American Express SmartEarn credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 495
Key features:
- Earn 1 membership rewards point for every Rs.50 spent on other categories
- Get Rs. 500 voucher on crossing annual spends of Rs. 1,20,000, Rs. 1,80,000 & Rs. 2,40,000 respectively
- Avail 0% convenience fee on fuel transactions up to Rs. 5,000 at the HPCL Petrol Pumps
- Earn 10X membership reward points on Zomato, Flipkart, Myntra, and more
- Get 5X membership rewards points on purchases made on Amazon
3. Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 500
Key features:
- Get 1% cash back across the other transactions
- Enjoy 4 complimentary access to domestic airport lounges annually after spending more than Rs. 50,000 in one year
- Get activation benefits of worth Rs. 600 from Flipkart and Swiggy
- Enjoy Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% for transactions between ₹400 to ₹4000
- Avail 5% cashback on transactions done at Flipkart and Cleartrip
- Enjoy 4% Cashback on partner merchants including Swiggy, PVR, Uber etc
4. Axis Bank Rewards credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 1000
Key features:
- Get 10X reward points for spends at department stores and apparel stores
- Enjoy up to 30% discount on Swiggy twice a month on orders above Rs. 200
- Avail 2 free domestic airport lounge access in a quarter
- Get 2 EDGE reward points for every Rs. 125 spent
- Get 1,500 EDGE reward points for every Rs. 30,000 spent in a statement cycle
5. Swiggy HDFC Bank credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 500
Key features:
- Get up to 10% cashback on FN Signet ordering food on Swiggy, Instamart, Dineout, and Genie.
- Enjoy 5% cashback on online spends
- Avail 1% cashback on other spends
- Get up to Rs. 3,500 cashback in a month
- Get Swiggy One Membership for 3 months worth Rs. 1,199 once you activate the card
- Enjoy renewal fee waiver after spending more than Rs. 2 lakh in a billing cycle
6. Axis Bank SELECT credit cardJoining fee: Rs. 3,000
Key features:
- Get 2X EDGE reward points on all retail transactions
- Enjoy welcome benefit of 10,000 EDGE reward points worth Rs. 2,000
- Get 10 EDGE Reward Points for every Rs. 200 spent
- Get flat ₹500 off per month on BigBasket on spending ₹3,000 and above
- Get Rs. 200 off on Swiggy twice a month with a minimum order of Rs. 1,000
- Enjoy 12 complimentary international lounge accesses annually and two domestic for each quarter along with 12 free golf rounds annually.
7. SBI Card PRIMEJoining fee: Rs. 2999
Key features:
- Earn 10X reward points on birthday expenses; Two reward points on every ₹100 spent on retail expenses.
- Avail complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership
- Enjoy welcome benefits vouchers worth Rs. 3,000 on brands includingYatra, Pantaloons and many more
- Get a Pizza-hut gift voucher worth Rs. 1000 on completing expenses above Rs. 50000 quarterly
- Avail Yatra/ Pantaloons gift voucher worth Rs. 7,000 on spending Rs. 5 lakh in a year
- Get 5X reward points every time you spend at restaurants, supermarkets, departmental stores, and while buying movie tickets.
- Enjoy complimentary 8 international and 4 domestic airport lounge accesses annually
Credit cards are a great way to save on your daily expenses. However, you must understand that unplanned spending and usage of credit cards can lead you to unnecessary expenses which you can’t afford. Which can ultimately lead you to a debt trap. Hence, before you get a credit card, analyse your needs and whether or not you can afford the card. With this, you will be able to make informed decisions.
(Note: The list is indicative and not exhaustive)