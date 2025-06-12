Top 7 HDFC Bank credit card categories you should know before applying

HDFC Bank offers a wide variety of credit cards in India so that it can meet various customer interests and spending habits. Whether you prefer cashback, travel benefits, brand loyalty points or something else, there is almost definitely a card for you. Below is a complete guide of the type of credit cards the bank offers, along with examples, and key features.
|Credit card variant
|Joining fees
|Category
HDFC Millennia Credit Card
|₹1000
|Cashback
HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Card
|₹500
|Cashback
HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card
|₹2500
|Travel
IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card
|₹500
|Travel
HDFC Regalia Credit Card
|₹2500
|Reward
HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card
|₹2500
|Reward
HDFC Infinia Credit Card
|₹12500
|Premium & lifestyle
HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card
|₹10000
|Premium & lifestyle
Tata Neu Infinity Credit Cards
|₹1499
|Co-branded
Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card
|₹500
|Co-branded
Shoppers Stop HDFC Bank Credit Card
|Lifetime free
|Co-branded
(Source: Bank’s website)
Whether it is grocery purchases, meal deliveries, fuel, online purchases, etc., these cashback cards allow you to receive cashback, which is a real savings product.
When it comes to credit cards for travel and other benefits, HDFC has you covered, whether your traveling is for leisure or business. HDFC has several travel credit cards with travel benefits including free access to the airport lounge, air miles, and hotel rates.
These cards are based on the idea of earning reward points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for cashback, gift cards, a flight or electronics.
Premium cards offer a posh lifestyle experience with features like golf course access, airport lounges worldwide, concierge service, higher credit limits, and many other lifestyle benefits.
Co-branded cards, which offer exclusive discounts, cashback, and loyalty points to consumers when they shop from certain leading retail, travel, or food delivery companies.
In conclusion, HDFC Bank has a credit card for your lifestyle, it can help you fuel your business, earn you rewards, save you money or help you build credit. The trick is to find the right category and match it to your spending patterns. Always compare before applying: Joining fees and annual fees, eligibility criteria, interest rates and rewards structure. If you make a wise choice, your credit card might enhance your financial journey and do a lot more for you than just making payments.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
