Top 7 HDFC Bank credit card categories you should know before applying

HDFC Bank offers a wide variety of credit cards in India so that it can meet various customer interests and spending habits. Whether you prefer cashback, travel benefits, brand loyalty points or something else, there is almost definitely a card for you. Below is a complete guide of the type of credit cards the bank offers, along with examples, and key features.

Top HDFC Bank credit cards

Credit card variant Joining fees Category HDFC Millennia Credit Card ₹ 1000 Cashback HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Card ₹ 500 Cashback HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card ₹ 2500 Travel IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card ₹ 500 Travel HDFC Regalia Credit Card ₹ 2500 Reward HDFC Diners Club Privilege Credit Card ₹ 2500 Reward HDFC Infinia Credit Card ₹ 12500 Premium & lifestyle HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card ₹ 10000 Premium & lifestyle Tata Neu Infinity Credit Cards ₹ 1499 Co-branded Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card ₹ 500 Co-branded Shoppers Stop HDFC Bank Credit Card Lifetime free Co-branded

1. Cashback credit cards Whether it is grocery purchases, meal deliveries, fuel, online purchases, etc., these cashback cards allow you to receive cashback, which is a real savings product.

Millennium HDFC Credit Card: This card receives cashback of up to 5% if you purchase from businesses like Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, and Swiggy. This card includes a complimentary lounge access for airport lounge entries.

HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Card: This credit card gives reward points when you purchase items online, pay energy bills, and use EMIs.

2. Travel credit cards When it comes to credit cards for travel and other benefits, HDFC has you covered, whether your traveling is for leisure or business. HDFC has several travel credit cards with travel benefits including free access to the airport lounge, air miles, and hotel rates.

HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card: It provides access to both domestic and international lounges, travel insurance, concierge services, and faster rewards points.

IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card: Co-branded and partnered with Indian Railways, provides you reward points for transactions with IRCTC, access to lounges at train stations and discounts for train reservations. 3. Reward credit cards These cards are based on the idea of earning reward points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for cashback, gift cards, a flight or electronics.

HDFC Regalia Credit Card: It is popular among high end users, as it gives complimentary access to airport lounges, discount hotel rates and rewards points for all purchases.

Diners Club Privilege Credit Card: It is an international card accepted around the world, is also a popular credit card, offering 10x reward points on partner products when purchased via SmartBuy.

4. Premium & lifestyle credit cards Premium cards offer a posh lifestyle experience with features like golf course access, airport lounges worldwide, concierge service, higher credit limits, and many other lifestyle benefits.

Infinia Metal Edition Credit Card: One of HDFC's premium cards. offers hotel membership, golf rights, unlimited lounge access globally, and concierge service.

Black Diners Club Credit Card: It offers specialised travel insurance, 2X reward points, fitness and dining discounts, and unlimited lounge access. 5. Co-branded credit cards Co-branded cards, which offer exclusive discounts, cashback, and loyalty points to consumers when they shop from certain leading retail, travel, or food delivery companies.

Tata Neu Infinity Credit Cards: You're going to earn additional NeuCoins for purchases from Tata brands – Croma, BigBasket, Tata 1mg, etc.

HDFC Swiggy Credit Card: Earn a maximum of up to 10% cashback while making Dineout, Instamart, and Swiggy orders.

Earn a maximum of up to 10% cashback while making Dineout, Instamart, and Swiggy orders. Shoppers Stop HDFC Credit Card: Earn extra savings, exclusive preview events, and reward points on in-store purchases.

In conclusion, HDFC Bank has a credit card for your lifestyle, it can help you fuel your business, earn you rewards, save you money or help you build credit. The trick is to find the right category and match it to your spending patterns. Always compare before applying: Joining fees and annual fees, eligibility criteria, interest rates and rewards structure. If you make a wise choice, your credit card might enhance your financial journey and do a lot more for you than just making payments.