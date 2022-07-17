Top 7 large cap fund picks by Sharekhan for SIP in July

Large Cap Funds invest primarily invest in large-cap stocks, and according to SEBI's classification, the funds must hold 80 per cent to 100 per cent of their allocation in large-cap stocks.
Large Cap Funds invest primarily invest in large-cap stocks, and according to SEBI's classification, the funds must hold 80 per cent to 100 per cent of their allocation in large-cap stocks. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), large-cap funds recorded the highest net assets under management (AUM) for the month of June, totalling ₹2,12,074.38 Cr, the highest among equity-oriented funds. The positive inflow for large-cap funds, which is the second-highest among equity funds after Flexi Cap Fund, was ₹2,130.35 Cr for the month of June. Financial experts advise investing in large-cap funds for a minimum of five years if you want to achieve long-term wealth from equity and stable returns with relatively minimal risk. Compared to small-cap and mid-cap funds, large-cap funds are less risky since the fund managers invest in the stocks of large market capitalization firms that have a track record of rapid growth. The reputable brokerage company Sharekhan has shortlisted 7 top-performing large-cap funds for investors who wish to start systematic investment plans in large-cap funds, which they can keep an eye on for the month of July.
The fund was introduced on January 2, 2013, and Value Research has given it a 5-star rating. Assets under management (AUM) for Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct-Growth were Rs. 6824.39 Cr. as of June 30, 2022, while the fund's NAV was Rs. 42.18 as of July 15, 2022. The fund has a 0.34 per cent expense ratio and invests 94.85% of its assets in domestic stocks, of which 86.71 per cent are large-cap stocks and 8.14 per cent are mid-cap stocks. As of July 15, 2022, Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Direct-Growth returns for the last 1 year were -0.17%, and since its debut, it has generated 13.98% average returns annually. The fund's top 5 holdings are Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and State Bank of India. The fund's asset allocation is diversified across the financial, technology, energy, consumer staples, and automobile sectors.
Kotak Bluechip Fund - Reg - Growth
The fund was established on December 29, 1998, and as of this writing, Value Research has given it a 4-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, Kotak Bluechip Fund Regular-Growth had assets under management (AUM) totalling Rs. 4,217 crores, and as of July 15, 2022, the fund's NAV was Rs. 345.54. The fund invests 96.39 per cent of its assets in domestic equities, of which 78 per cent are large-cap stocks, 16.08 per cent are mid-cap stocks, and 2.3 per cent are small-cap stocks. The fund has an expense ratio of 2.04 per cent, which is higher than the majority of other funds in the same category. As of July 15, 2022, Kotak Bluechip Fund Regular-Growth returns for the last 1 year are -0.16%, and since its debut, it has generated returns averaging 16.23% annually. The top five holdings of the fund are Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The fund has a sector allocation of financial, technology, energy, automobile, and consumer staples.
UTI Mastershare Unit Scheme - Growth
The fund was established on January 2, 2013, and Value Research has rated it as 4-stars. As of June 30, 2022, UTI Mastershare Direct-Growth had ₹9237.78 crores in assets under management (AUM), and as of July 15, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹190.15. The fund invests 93.69 per cent of its assets in domestic equities, of which 82.39 per cent are large-cap companies, 9.31 per cent are mid-cap stocks, and 1.99 per cent are small cap stocks. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.09 per cent. UTI Mastershare Direct-Growth returns for the last 1 year as of July 15, 2022, were 1.56%, and since its introduction, it has generated average annual returns of 13.20%. The fund's top 5 holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. It is allocated to the financial, technology, automobile, healthcare, and services sectors.
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund - Growth
The fund was established on January 1, 2013, and as of this writing, Value Research has given it a 4-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, the ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹29981.07 Crores, and as of July 15, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹66.45. The fund invests 92.58 per cent of its assets in domestic equities, of which 83.56 per cent are large-cap companies, 8.3 per cent are mid-cap stocks, and 0.72 per cent are small-cap stocks. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.06 per cent. ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct-Growth has generated returns over the last year of 5.11 per cent as of July 15, 2022, and since its launch, it has generated returns of 14.31 per cent on average. The fund's top 5 holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. It is allocated to the financial, technology, energy, automobile, and healthcare sectors.
Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund - Growth
The fund was introduced on January 2, 2013, and Value Research has given it a 4-star rating. The assets under management (AUM) of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Direct-Growth were at ₹1204.99 Cr as of June 30, 2022, while the fund's net asset value (NAV) was ₹144.54 as of July 15, 2022. The fund invests 91.93 per cent of its assets in domestic equities, of which 87.18 per cent are large-cap companies, 3.29 per cent are mid-cap stocks, and 1.46 per cent are small-cap stocks. The expense ratio for the fund is 0.98 per cent. Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund Direct-Growth has produced 14.43 per cent average annual returns since its introduction as of July 15, 2022, and its 1-year returns are 2.17 per cent as of that date. The fund's top 5 holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. It has sector exposure in the financial, technology, energy, consumer staples, and automobile industries.
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund - Reg - Growth
The fund was founded on 04-April-08 and the fund has been rated 4-star by Value Research as of now. The assets under management (AUM) of the Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Regular- Growth were ₹30,299 Crores as of June 30, 2022, while the fund's NAV on July 15 was ₹72.75. The fund has a 1.59 per cent expense ratio and invests 98.89 per cent of its assets in domestic equities, of which 82.29 per cent are companies with large market capitalizations, 13.78 per cent stocks with mid-cap categories, and 2.81 per cent stocks with small cap categories. As of July 15th, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Regular- Growth has generated returns over the last 1 year of 0.41 per cent and has generated returns during the course of its existence of 14.90 per cent on average. The fund's top 5 holdings are HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. The fund has sector allocations in the financial, technology, energy, healthcare, and automobile industries.
The fund was established on May 7th, 1998, and as of now, Value Research has given it a 3-star rating. As of June 30, 2022, the Tata Large Cap Fund Regular-Growth had assets under management (AUM) at ₹1,132 Crores, and as of July 15, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹304.51. The fund has a higher expense ratio than the majority of large-cap funds at 2.54%. It invests 96.02 per cent of its assets in domestic equities, of which 82.62 per cent are large-cap companies, 9.98 per cent are mid-cap stocks, and 3.42 per cent are small-cap stocks. Tata Large Cap Fund's Regular-Growth returns over the past year as of July 15 are -0.12%, and since its launch, it has generated returns that average 18.96% annually. The fund's top 5 holdings are State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. The fund has sector allocation in the financial, technology, energy, consumer staples, and healthcare industries.