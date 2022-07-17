Top 7 large cap fund picks by Sharekhan for SIP in July

Large Cap Funds invest primarily invest in large-cap stocks, and according to SEBI's classification, the funds must hold 80 per cent to 100 per cent of their allocation in large-cap stocks. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), large-cap funds recorded the highest net assets under management (AUM) for the month of June, totalling ₹2,12,074.38 Cr, the highest among equity-oriented funds. The positive inflow for large-cap funds, which is the second-highest among equity funds after Flexi Cap Fund, was ₹2,130.35 Cr for the month of June. Financial experts advise investing in large-cap funds for a minimum of five years if you want to achieve long-term wealth from equity and stable returns with relatively minimal risk. Compared to small-cap and mid-cap funds, large-cap funds are less risky since the fund managers invest in the stocks of large market capitalization firms that have a track record of rapid growth. The reputable brokerage company Sharekhan has shortlisted 7 top-performing large-cap funds for investors who wish to start systematic investment plans in large-cap funds, which they can keep an eye on for the month of July.

