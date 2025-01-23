RuPay credit cards have gained significant traction in India due to their accessibility, affordability, and alignment with the government's push for a cashless economy. If you are considering applying for a RuPay credit card, you can check out the top RuPay credit cards for 2025 so that you can explore and get the best card which suits your lifestyle.
RuPay credit cards are designed and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the use of diverse needs with secure and smooth transactions. In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a feature to link RuPay credit cards with UPI platforms so users can make smartphone payments without cards.
In the initial phase, only a few credit cards were supported by RuPay unlike visa and mastercard. However, RuPay credit cards are now widely accepted and almost all major card issuers offer these credit cards.
|RuPay Credit Card
|Joining fee
|IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card
|₹0
|YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card
|₹0
|HDFC Bank UPI RuPay Credit Card
|₹500
|Myntra Kotak Credit Card
|₹500
|HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card
|₹500
|ICICI HPCL Super Save Credit Card
|₹500
|IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card
|₹500
|AU Ixigo Credit Card
|₹999
|Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card
|₹1499
In conclusion, before you choose a RuPay credit card, make sure that you evaluate your financial situation as well as your requirements so that you can get the card which aligns with your budget. Make sure that you pay your bills on time in order to avoid any defaults and penalties. With planned spending, you can maintain a healthy credit profile and also enjoy your credit card features thoroughly.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks. The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the respective bank websites.)
