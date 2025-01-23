Top 7 RuPay credit cards in 2025 for rewards, cashbacks, and more

In India, RuPay credit cards are gaining traction due to their affordability and alignment with government initiatives. Launched by NPCI, these cards offer secure transactions and UPI integration. Prospective users should assess their financial needs to find the best card for their lifestyle.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published23 Jan 2025, 12:32 PM IST
RuPay credit cards are popular in India for their accessibility and affordability, aligning with the cashless economy initiative.

RuPay credit cards have gained significant traction in India due to their accessibility, affordability, and alignment with the government's push for a cashless economy. If you are considering applying for a RuPay credit card, you can check out the top RuPay credit cards for 2025 so that you can explore and get the best card which suits your lifestyle. 

What are RuPay Credit Cards?

RuPay credit cards are designed and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the use of diverse needs with secure and smooth transactions. In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a feature to link RuPay credit cards with UPI platforms so users can make smartphone payments without cards. 

In the initial phase, only a few credit cards were supported by RuPay unlike visa and mastercard. However, RuPay credit cards are now widely accepted  and almost all  major card issuers offer these credit cards. 

Top RuPay Credit Cards for 2025

 

RuPay Credit CardJoining fee
IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card
YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card
HDFC Bank UPI RuPay Credit Card 500 
Myntra Kotak Credit Card 500 
HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card 500 
ICICI HPCL Super Save Credit Card 500 
IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card 500 
AU Ixigo Credit Card 999
Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card 1499

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card

Key features:

  • On every 100 spent on UPI transactions, earn 2 reward points.
  • 1 reward point per 100 spent on non-UPI transactions.
  • Earn 7 points every time you spend 100 on utility, insurance, government or education bills.
  • Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel transactions (maximum up to 40 per month).
  • Get up to 2% rewards points on your UPI payments.
  • Avail 12 complimentary domestic airport lounge access annually.

2. YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card

Key features:

  • Get 3% cashback points (up to 5,000 points per month) when you shop online.
  • Enjoy unlimited 1.5% cashback points on all other expenses including UPI payments.
  • Redeem cashback points as statement credit at a 1:1 ratio with no redemption fees.
  • Get 1.5% cashback on all online transactions that exceed your monthly spending limit.
  • Avail renewal fee waived upon achieving annual spends of 1.2 lakh.
  • Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to 250 per month) on fuel transactions between 500 and 3,000.
  • Annual fee: 499

Also Read | What is the right age at which you should apply for a credit card?

3. HDFC Bank UPI RuPay Credit Card

Key features:

  • Earn 3% CashPoints (up to 500 points/month) on PayZapp, groceries, supermarket, dining, and UPI transactions.
  • Earn 2% CashPoints (up to 500 points/month) on utility payments.
  • Earn 1% CashPoints (up to 500 points/month) on other expenses.
  • Annual fee waived on reaching 25,000 annual spends.
  • Receive a 250 gift voucher as a welcome bonus.

4. Myntra Kotak Credit Card

Key features:

  • 7.5% off, up to 750 per transaction, on Myntra.
  • 5% cashback, up to 1,000/month, on Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, PVR, Cleartrip, and Urban Company.
  • 1.25% unlimited cashback on all other transactions.
  • 2 complimentary PVR tickets worth 250 each on 50,000 quarterly spends.
  • 1% fuel surcharge waiver, up to 3,500 annually, on transactions between 500 and 3,000.

5. HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card

Key features:

  • Earn 2 CashPoints for every 150 spent on other categories.
  • Receive 500 CashPoints as a welcome benefit upon paying the joining fee.
  • Enjoy gift vouchers worth up to 2,000 annually as milestone benefits.
  • Get 10X CashPoints on Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Reliance Smart SuperStore, and BigBasket.
  • Earn 5X CashPoints on EMI transactions at select merchants.

6. ICICI HPCL Super Save Credit Card

Key features:

  • 4% cashback on HPCL spends (max 200/month) + 1% fuel surcharge waiver.
  • Save 1.5% extra with 6 reward points/ 100 on HPCL fuel via the HP Pay app.
  • Earn 2 reward points/ 100 on other retail purchases (1 RP = 0.25).
  • 100 cashback on recharges via HP Pay app + 2,000 reward points as a joining bonus.
  • 1 domestic airport lounge access per quarter on spending 35,000 in the previous quarter.
  • Up to 6.5% savings on HPCL fuel spends.
  • 5% cashback on groceries and utility bill payments.

Also Read | Thinking about buying an IPO? Discover if you can use a credit card for it

7. IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card

Key features:

  • Earn 350 reward points ( 350 value) upon card activation by spending a minimum of 500 within the first 45 days.
  • Get 10% value-back in reward points on AC1, AC2, AC3, and AC Chair Car bookings via the IRCTC website.
  • Earn 1 reward point for every 125 spent on non-fuel retail transactions, including railway ticket purchases on IRCTC.
  • Enjoy 4 complimentary railway lounge accesses annually.
  • Avail a 1% transaction fee waiver on railway ticket bookings.
  • Benefit from 10% value-back on all railway ticket bookings.
  • Annual fee: 300

8. AU Ixigo Credit Card

Key features:

  • Get 10% off on bus bookings via Ixigo, up to 300, once per month.
  • Enjoy 10% off on flight bookings via Ixigo, up to 1,000, once per month.
  • Avail 10% off on hotel bookings via Ixigo, up to 1,000, once per month.
  • Benefit from a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between 400 and 5,000 at all fuel stations in India.
  • Earn 4X reward points on train bookings via Ixigo.

9. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card

Key features:

  • Earn 1,499 NeuCoins after your first spend within 30 days of card issuance.
  • Get 1.5% NeuCoins on UPI, non-Tata brand, and merchant EMI transactions.
  • Receive an additional 5% NeuCoins on select purchases at Tata Neu app/website.
  • Enjoy a low forex markup fee of 2%.
  • Earn 5% NeuCoins on all non-EMI purchases at Tata Neu and its partner brands.
  • Complimentary 8 domestic and 4 international Priority Pass lounges annually.

Also Read | Does converting your credit card bill into EMI impact your credit score?

In conclusion, before you choose a RuPay credit card, make sure that you evaluate your financial situation as well as your requirements so that you can get the card which aligns with your budget. Make sure that you pay your bills on time in order to avoid any defaults and penalties. With planned spending, you can maintain a healthy credit profile and also enjoy your credit card features thoroughly.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks. The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the respective bank websites.)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceTop 7 RuPay credit cards in 2025 for rewards, cashbacks, and more
First Published:23 Jan 2025, 12:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts