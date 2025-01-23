Top 7 RuPay credit cards in 2025 for rewards, cashbacks, and more

RuPay credit cards have gained significant traction in India due to their accessibility, affordability, and alignment with the government's push for a cashless economy. If you are considering applying for a RuPay credit card, you can check out the top RuPay credit cards for 2025 so that you can explore and get the best card which suits your lifestyle.

What are RuPay Credit Cards? RuPay credit cards are designed and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the use of diverse needs with secure and smooth transactions. In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a feature to link RuPay credit cards with UPI platforms so users can make smartphone payments without cards.

In the initial phase, only a few credit cards were supported by RuPay unlike visa and mastercard. However, RuPay credit cards are now widely accepted and almost all major card issuers offer these credit cards.

Top RuPay Credit Cards for 2025

RuPay Credit Card Joining fee IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card ₹ 0 YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card ₹ 0 HDFC Bank UPI RuPay Credit Card ₹ 500 Myntra Kotak Credit Card ₹ 500 HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card ₹ 500 ICICI HPCL Super Save Credit Card ₹ 500 IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card ₹ 500 AU Ixigo Credit Card ₹ 999 Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card ₹ 1499

1. IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card Key features: On every ₹ 100 spent on UPI transactions, earn 2 reward points.

100 spent on UPI transactions, earn 2 reward points. 1 reward point per ₹ 100 spent on non-UPI transactions.

100 spent on non-UPI transactions. Earn 7 points every time you spend ₹ 100 on utility, insurance, government or education bills.

100 on utility, insurance, government or education bills. Enjoy 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel transactions (maximum up to ₹ 40 per month).

40 per month). Get up to 2% rewards points on your UPI payments.

Avail 12 complimentary domestic airport lounge access annually. 2. YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card Key features: Get 3% cashback points (up to 5,000 points per month) when you shop online.

Enjoy unlimited 1.5% cashback points on all other expenses including UPI payments.

Redeem cashback points as statement credit at a 1:1 ratio with no redemption fees.

Get 1.5% cashback on all online transactions that exceed your monthly spending limit.

Avail renewal fee waived upon achieving annual spends of ₹ 1.2 lakh.

1.2 lakh. Get a 1% fuel surcharge waiver (up to ₹ 250 per month) on fuel transactions between ₹ 500 and ₹ 3,000.

250 per month) on fuel transactions between 500 and 3,000. Annual fee: ₹ 499

3. HDFC Bank UPI RuPay Credit Card Key features: Earn 3% CashPoints (up to 500 points/month) on PayZapp, groceries, supermarket, dining, and UPI transactions.

Earn 2% CashPoints (up to 500 points/month) on utility payments.

Earn 1% CashPoints (up to 500 points/month) on other expenses.

Annual fee waived on reaching ₹ 25,000 annual spends.

25,000 annual spends. Receive a ₹ 250 gift voucher as a welcome bonus. 4. Myntra Kotak Credit Card Key features: 7.5% off, up to ₹ 750 per transaction, on Myntra.

750 per transaction, on Myntra. 5% cashback, up to ₹ 1,000/month, on Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, PVR, Cleartrip, and Urban Company.

1,000/month, on Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, PVR, Cleartrip, and Urban Company. 1.25% unlimited cashback on all other transactions.

2 complimentary PVR tickets worth ₹ 250 each on ₹ 50,000 quarterly spends.

250 each on 50,000 quarterly spends. 1% fuel surcharge waiver, up to ₹ 3,500 annually, on transactions between ₹ 500 and ₹ 3,000. 5. HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card Key features: Earn 2 CashPoints for every ₹ 150 spent on other categories.

150 spent on other categories. Receive 500 CashPoints as a welcome benefit upon paying the joining fee.

Enjoy gift vouchers worth up to ₹ 2,000 annually as milestone benefits.

2,000 annually as milestone benefits. Get 10X CashPoints on Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Reliance Smart SuperStore, and BigBasket.

Earn 5X CashPoints on EMI transactions at select merchants. 6. ICICI HPCL Super Save Credit Card Key features: 4% cashback on HPCL spends (max ₹ 200/month) + 1% fuel surcharge waiver.

200/month) + 1% fuel surcharge waiver. Save 1.5% extra with 6 reward points/ ₹ 100 on HPCL fuel via the HP Pay app.

100 on HPCL fuel via the HP Pay app. Earn 2 reward points/ ₹ 100 on other retail purchases (1 RP = ₹ 0.25).

100 on other retail purchases (1 RP = 0.25). ₹ 100 cashback on recharges via HP Pay app + 2,000 reward points as a joining bonus.

100 cashback on recharges via HP Pay app + 2,000 reward points as a joining bonus. 1 domestic airport lounge access per quarter on spending ₹ 35,000 in the previous quarter.

35,000 in the previous quarter. Up to 6.5% savings on HPCL fuel spends.

5% cashback on groceries and utility bill payments.

7. IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card Key features: Earn 350 reward points ( ₹ 350 value) upon card activation by spending a minimum of ₹ 500 within the first 45 days.

350 value) upon card activation by spending a minimum of 500 within the first 45 days. Get 10% value-back in reward points on AC1, AC2, AC3, and AC Chair Car bookings via the IRCTC website.

Earn 1 reward point for every ₹ 125 spent on non-fuel retail transactions, including railway ticket purchases on IRCTC.

125 spent on non-fuel retail transactions, including railway ticket purchases on IRCTC. Enjoy 4 complimentary railway lounge accesses annually.

Avail a 1% transaction fee waiver on railway ticket bookings.

Benefit from 10% value-back on all railway ticket bookings.

Annual fee: ₹ 300 8. AU Ixigo Credit Card Key features: Get 10% off on bus bookings via Ixigo, up to ₹ 300, once per month.

300, once per month. Enjoy 10% off on flight bookings via Ixigo, up to ₹ 1,000, once per month.

1,000, once per month. Avail 10% off on hotel bookings via Ixigo, up to ₹ 1,000, once per month.

1,000, once per month. Benefit from a 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹ 400 and ₹ 5,000 at all fuel stations in India.

400 and 5,000 at all fuel stations in India. Earn 4X reward points on train bookings via Ixigo. 9. Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Credit Card Key features: Earn 1,499 NeuCoins after your first spend within 30 days of card issuance.

Get 1.5% NeuCoins on UPI, non-Tata brand, and merchant EMI transactions.

Receive an additional 5% NeuCoins on select purchases at Tata Neu app/website.

Enjoy a low forex markup fee of 2%.

Earn 5% NeuCoins on all non-EMI purchases at Tata Neu and its partner brands.

Complimentary 8 domestic and 4 international Priority Pass lounges annually.

In conclusion, before you choose a RuPay credit card, make sure that you evaluate your financial situation as well as your requirements so that you can get the card which aligns with your budget. Make sure that you pay your bills on time in order to avoid any defaults and penalties. With planned spending, you can maintain a healthy credit profile and also enjoy your credit card features thoroughly.