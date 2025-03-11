Top 8 credit cards for international travellers in 2025: Unlock exclusive perks

International travel can be extremely heavy on the pocket if you are a frequent traveler. This is where a travel credit card can help you save on your budget while not letting you compromise on your luxurious lifestyle. Here is a list of the top 8 travel credit cards best suited for international travelers in 2025:

Get your Credit Card right now! Lifetime free Credit Card No credit score required Apply Now

Best credit cards for international travel in 2025

Credit card Annual fee IDFC First Wealth credit card ₹ 0 Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip credit card ₹ 350 HDFC Regalia Gold credit card ₹ 2,500 YES Bank Marquee credit card ₹ 4,999 SBI Card Elite ₹ 4,999 AU Zenith+ credit card ₹ 4,999 ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card ₹ 12,499 HDFC Infinia credit card ₹ 12,500

1. IDFC First Wealth credit card Key features:

Reward points: 3X on monthly spends up to ₹ 20,000, 10X beyond

3X on monthly spends up to 20,000, 10X beyond Other rewards: 1 RP per ₹ 150 on insurance & utilities

1 RP per 150 on insurance & utilities Movie benefits: B1G1 offer (up to ₹ 250 off) twice a month on District by Zomato app

B1G1 offer (up to 250 off) twice a month on District by Zomato app Golf privileges: 1 round per ₹ 20,000 monthly spends (max 2 rounds/month)

1 round per 20,000 monthly spends (max 2 rounds/month) Welcome benefits: 5% cashback on 1st EMI transaction + ₹ 500 gift voucher

5% cashback on 1st EMI transaction + 500 gift voucher Forex markup: Low 1.5% fee

Low 1.5% fee Lounge and Spa access: Up to 8 domestic & 8 international visits per year 2. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip credit card Key features:

Hotel savings: Up to ₹ 5,000 off on domestic & ₹ 10,000 off on international hotel bookings via EaseMyTrip

Up to 5,000 off on domestic & 10,000 off on international hotel bookings via EaseMyTrip Flight discounts: Up to ₹ 1,000 off on domestic & ₹ 5,000 off on international flights via EaseMyTrip

Up to 1,000 off on domestic & 5,000 off on international flights via EaseMyTrip Bus booking benefit: Flat ₹ 125 off on EaseMyTrip bus tickets

Flat 125 off on EaseMyTrip bus tickets Reward points: 10 RP per ₹ 100 spent on airline/hotel websites, apps & outlets

10 RP per 100 spent on airline/hotel websites, apps & outlets Lounge access: 1 domestic visit per quarter & 2 international visits per year

1 domestic visit per quarter & 2 international visits per year Extra travel discounts: 20% off on hotels & 10% off on flights via EaseMyTrip

3. HDFC Regalia Gold credit card Key features:

Exclusive memberships: Complimentary Swiggy One & MMT Black Elite

Complimentary Swiggy One & MMT Black Elite Welcome gift: Rs. 2,500 voucher on joining fee payment

Rs. 2,500 voucher on joining fee payment Lounge access: 6 international & 12 domestic airport lounge visits per year

6 international & 12 domestic airport lounge visits per year Quarterly spend reward: ₹ 1,500 voucher (Marks & Spencer, Reliance Digital, Myntra, or Marriott) on ₹ 1.5 Lakh spend

1,500 voucher (Marks & Spencer, Reliance Digital, Myntra, or Marriott) on 1.5 Lakh spend Annual spend reward: ₹ 5,000 flight voucher on ₹ 5 Lakh yearly spend

5,000 flight voucher on 5 Lakh yearly spend Bonus rewards: 5X RP on Nykaa, Myntra, Marks & Spencer & Reliance Digital

5X RP on Nykaa, Myntra, Marks & Spencer & Reliance Digital Regular rewards: 4 RP per ₹ 150 on all retail spends 4. YES Bank Marquee credit card Key features:

Low forex fee: 1% mark-up on foreign transactions

1% mark-up on foreign transactions Golf privileges: 12 free lessons & 4 green fee waivers annually

12 free lessons & 4 green fee waivers annually Reward points: 60,000 on joining & 20,000 on renewal

60,000 on joining & 20,000 on renewal Movie perks: B1G1 offer on BookMyShow (up to ₹ 800, max 3 tickets/month)

B1G1 offer on BookMyShow (up to 800, max 3 tickets/month) Dining discounts: Min. 15% off via Dining Fiesta

Min. 15% off via Dining Fiesta Reward earnings: 36 YES Rewards Points per ₹ 200 online & 18 on offline spends

36 YES Rewards Points per 200 online & 18 on offline spends Lounge access: 24 domestic & unlimited international visits per year

24 domestic & unlimited international visits per year Joining fee: ₹ 9,999 5. SBI Card Elite Key features:

Reward earnings : 2 RP per ₹ 100 on all spends, 5X on dining, grocery & department stores

: 2 RP per 100 on all spends, 5X on dining, grocery & department stores Milestone benefits : Up to 50,000 bonus reward points

: Up to 50,000 bonus reward points Lounge access : 6 international & 8 domestic visits per year (2 per quarter)

: 6 international & 8 domestic visits per year (2 per quarter) Forex advantage : Low 1.99% forex mark-up fee

: Low 1.99% forex mark-up fee Movie perks: Free tickets worth ₹ 6,000 annually

Free tickets worth 6,000 annually Complimentary Priority Pass membership 6. AU Zenith+ credit card Key features:

Reward points: 1 RP per ₹ 100 on retail spends, 2X RP on travel, dining & international spends

1 RP per 100 on retail spends, 2X RP on travel, dining & international spends Milestone benefits: 1,000 RP on ₹ 75,000 monthly spends & Taj Epicure membership on ₹ 12 Lakh annual spends

1,000 RP on 75,000 monthly spends & Taj Epicure membership on 12 Lakh annual spends Lounge access: 16 international & 16 domestic airport lounge visits annually via Priority Pass

16 international & 16 domestic airport lounge visits annually via Priority Pass Movies and Events: 16 complimentary B1G1 BookMyShow tickets per year

16 complimentary B1G1 BookMyShow tickets per year Travel privileges: 4 VIP airport check-in services per year

4 VIP airport check-in services per year Forex advantage: Low 0.99% forex mark-up fee 7. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card Key features:

Travel rewards: ₹ 3,000 EaseMyTrip vouchers on spending ₹ 4L & ₹ 8L annually

3,000 EaseMyTrip vouchers on spending 4L & 8L annually Golf privileges: Unlimited golf lessons/rounds via Golftripz

Unlimited golf lessons/rounds via Golftripz Dining perks: EazyDiner Prime membership, up to 50% off dining in India & Dubai, 2,000 EazyPoints on joining

EazyDiner Prime membership, up to 50% off dining in India & Dubai, 2,000 EazyPoints on joining Entertainment: B1G1 BookMyShow offer, up to ₹ 750 off on 2nd ticket, twice a month

B1G1 BookMyShow offer, up to 750 off on 2nd ticket, twice a month Fuel savings: 1% surcharge waiver (max ₹ 1,000/month) on fuel spends below ₹ 4,000

1% surcharge waiver (max 1,000/month) on fuel spends below 4,000 Forex benefit: Low 2% forex mark-up fee

Low 2% forex mark-up fee Exclusive access: Taj Epicure & EazyDiner Prime memberships, unlimited airport lounge visits 8. HDFC Infinia credit card Key features:

Reward value: 1 RP = 1 Air Mile or ₹ 1 for travel, Apple & Tanishq via SmartBuy

1 RP = 1 Air Mile or 1 for travel, Apple & Tanishq via SmartBuy Exclusive perks: Invite-only card with Club Marriott & 12,500 RP on activation & renewal

Invite-only card with Club Marriott & 12,500 RP on activation & renewal Earnings: 5 RP per ₹ 150 on all spends, including insurance, utilities & education

5 RP per 150 on all spends, including insurance, utilities & education Luxury stays: Book 3 nights at ITC hotels, pay for 2 + 1+1 weekend buffet

Book 3 nights at ITC hotels, pay for 2 + 1+1 weekend buffet Golf benefits: Unlimited coaching in India & global games access

Unlimited coaching in India & global games access Travel privileges: Unlimited lounge access for primary & add-on members

Unlimited lounge access for primary & add-on members Bonus rewards: 10X RP on travel & shopping via SmartBuy

10X RP on travel & shopping via SmartBuy Forex advantage: Low 2% forex mark-up fee

In conclusion, you must make sure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily as these cards may make you form a habit of overspending. You must also note that even a single missed bill repayment can impact your credit score which may impact your future borrowing.

Hence, make informed decisions so that you can make the best use of your credit card as well as avoid any debt traps.