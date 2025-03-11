Top 8 credit cards for international travellers in 2025: Unlock exclusive perks

Frequent international travelers can save on expenses with travel credit cards. Here are the top 8 cards for 2025. Use them wisely to avoid overspending and missed repayments, which can affect your credit score.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published11 Mar 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Travel credit cards can help frequent international travellers save money while maintaining a luxurious lifestyle.

International travel can be extremely heavy on the pocket if you are a frequent traveler. This is where a travel credit card can help you save on your budget while not letting you compromise on your luxurious lifestyle. Here is a list of the top 8 travel credit cards best suited for international travelers in 2025:

Get your Credit Card right now!

Lifetime free Credit Card
No credit score required
Apply Now

Best credit cards for international travel in 2025

Credit cardAnnual fee
IDFC First Wealth credit card 0
Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip credit card 350
HDFC Regalia Gold credit card 2,500
YES Bank Marquee credit card 4,999
SBI Card Elite  4,999
AU Zenith+ credit card 4,999
ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card 12,499
HDFC Infinia credit card 12,500

1. IDFC First Wealth credit card

Key features:

  • Reward points: 3X on monthly spends up to 20,000, 10X beyond
  • Other rewards: 1 RP per 150 on insurance & utilities
  • Movie benefits: B1G1 offer (up to 250 off) twice a month on District by Zomato app
  • Golf privileges: 1 round per 20,000 monthly spends (max 2 rounds/month)
  • Welcome benefits: 5% cashback on 1st EMI transaction + 500 gift voucher
  • Forex markup: Low 1.5% fee
  • Lounge and Spa access: Up to 8 domestic & 8 international visits per year

2. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip credit card

Key features:

  • Hotel savings: Up to 5,000 off on domestic & 10,000 off on international hotel bookings via EaseMyTrip
  • Flight discounts: Up to 1,000 off on domestic & 5,000 off on international flights via EaseMyTrip
  • Bus booking benefit: Flat 125 off on EaseMyTrip bus tickets
  • Reward points: 10 RP per 100 spent on airline/hotel websites, apps & outlets
  • Lounge access: 1 domestic visit per quarter & 2 international visits per year
  • Extra travel discounts: 20% off on hotels & 10% off on flights via EaseMyTrip

Also Read | Virtual credit cards: A safer alternative to physical cards?

3. HDFC Regalia Gold credit card

Key features:

  • Exclusive memberships: Complimentary Swiggy One & MMT Black Elite
  • Welcome gift: Rs. 2,500 voucher on joining fee payment
  • Lounge access: 6 international & 12 domestic airport lounge visits per year
  • Quarterly spend reward: 1,500 voucher (Marks & Spencer, Reliance Digital, Myntra, or Marriott) on 1.5 Lakh spend
  • Annual spend reward: 5,000 flight voucher on 5 Lakh yearly spend
  • Bonus rewards: 5X RP on Nykaa, Myntra, Marks & Spencer & Reliance Digital
  • Regular rewards: 4 RP per 150 on all retail spends

4. YES Bank Marquee credit card

Key features:

  • Low forex fee:1% mark-up on foreign transactions
  • Golf privileges: 12 free lessons & 4 green fee waivers annually
  • Reward points: 60,000 on joining & 20,000 on renewal
  • Movie perks: B1G1 offer on BookMyShow (up to 800, max 3 tickets/month)
  • Dining discounts: Min. 15% off via Dining Fiesta
  • Reward earnings: 36 YES Rewards Points per 200 online & 18 on offline spends
  • Lounge access: 24 domestic & unlimited international visits per year
  • Joining fee: 9,999

5. SBI Card Elite

Key features:

  • Reward earnings: 2 RP per 100 on all spends, 5X on dining, grocery & department stores
  • Milestone benefits: Up to 50,000 bonus reward points
  • Lounge access: 6 international & 8 domestic visits per year (2 per quarter)
  • Forex advantage: Low 1.99% forex mark-up fee
  • Movie perks: Free tickets worth 6,000 annually
  • Complimentary Priority Pass membership

6. AU Zenith+ credit card

Key features:

  • Reward points: 1 RP per 100 on retail spends, 2X RP on travel, dining & international spends
  • Milestone benefits: 1,000 RP on 75,000 monthly spends & Taj Epicure membership on 12 Lakh annual spends
  • Lounge access: 16 international & 16 domestic airport lounge visits annually via Priority Pass
  • Movies and Events: 16 complimentary B1G1 BookMyShow tickets per year
  • Travel privileges: 4 VIP airport check-in services per year
  • Forex advantage: Low 0.99% forex mark-up fee

7. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal credit card

Key features:

  • Travel rewards: 3,000 EaseMyTrip vouchers on spending 4L & 8L annually
  • Golf privileges: Unlimited golf lessons/rounds via Golftripz
  • Dining perks: EazyDiner Prime membership, up to 50% off dining in India & Dubai, 2,000 EazyPoints on joining
  • Entertainment: B1G1 BookMyShow offer, up to 750 off on 2nd ticket, twice a month
  • Fuel savings: 1% surcharge waiver (max 1,000/month) on fuel spends below 4,000
  • Forex benefit: Low 2% forex mark-up fee
  • Exclusive access: Taj Epicure & EazyDiner Prime memberships, unlimited airport lounge visits

8. HDFC Infinia credit card

Key features:

  • Reward value: 1 RP = 1 Air Mile or 1 for travel, Apple & Tanishq via SmartBuy
  • Exclusive perks: Invite-only card with Club Marriott & 12,500 RP on activation & renewal
  • Earnings: 5 RP per 150 on all spends, including insurance, utilities & education
  • Luxury stays: Book 3 nights at ITC hotels, pay for 2 + 1+1 weekend buffet
  • Golf benefits: Unlimited coaching in India & global games access
  • Travel privileges: Unlimited lounge access for primary & add-on members
  • Bonus rewards: 10X RP on travel & shopping via SmartBuy
  • Forex advantage: Low 2% forex mark-up fee

Also Read | Balance transfer credit cards: What are the key benefits and how they work?

In conclusion, you must make sure that you do not use your credit card unnecessarily as these cards may make you form a habit of overspending. You must also note that even a single missed bill repayment can impact your credit score which may impact your future borrowing.

Hence, make informed decisions so that you can make the best use of your credit card as well as avoid any debt traps.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates on these cards)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceTop 8 credit cards for international travellers in 2025: Unlock exclusive perks
First Published:11 Mar 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App