Top 8 flexi cap mutual fund picks by Sharekhan

Equity benchmark indices have crashed in trade today, and in a scenario where Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are the biggest single net sellers in the capital market, and the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield has reached near a three-year-high, it is riskier to invest in the equity market, which has reached near to all-time low due to rising inflation and interest rates in the economy. As a consequence, diversifying your investments, particularly mutual funds, is essential, and when it comes to diversification, flexi cap funds remain the top selection for investors, as they are funds that invest in the stocks of all large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. According to SMC Global Securities, flexi-cap funds had the highest net inflow among equity categories in 2021-22, with a net inflow of ₹35,877 crore, according to statistics from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Whereas large-cap funds received a net inflow of ₹13,569 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, mid-cap funds had a net inflow of ₹16,308 crore, and small-cap funds gained a net inflow of ₹10,145 crore. According to the statistics, flexi cap funds had the largest net inflows, indicating that equity investors prefer flexi cap funds for built-in portfolio diversification and are not willing to invest in a specific fund category in a weak market condition. As a consequence, according to Sharekhan's mutual fund report of June 2022, below are the top 8 flexi cap funds that the brokerage has chosen.

