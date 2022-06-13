Top 8 flexi cap mutual fund picks by Sharekhan

Diversifying your investments, particularly mutual funds, is essential, and when it comes to diversification, flexi cap funds remain the top selection for investors, as they are funds that invest in the stocks of all large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Equity benchmark indices have crashed in trade today, and in a scenario where Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are the biggest single net sellers in the capital market, and the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield has reached near a three-year-high, it is riskier to invest in the equity market, which has reached near to all-time low due to rising inflation and interest rates in the economy. As a consequence, diversifying your investments, particularly mutual funds, is essential, and when it comes to diversification, flexi cap funds remain the top selection for investors, as they are funds that invest in the stocks of all large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. According to SMC Global Securities, flexi-cap funds had the highest net inflow among equity categories in 2021-22, with a net inflow of ₹35,877 crore, according to statistics from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Whereas large-cap funds received a net inflow of ₹13,569 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, mid-cap funds had a net inflow of ₹16,308 crore, and small-cap funds gained a net inflow of ₹10,145 crore. According to the statistics, flexi cap funds had the largest net inflows, indicating that equity investors prefer flexi cap funds for built-in portfolio diversification and are not willing to invest in a specific fund category in a weak market condition. As a consequence, according to Sharekhan's mutual fund report of June 2022, below are the top 8 flexi cap funds that the brokerage has chosen.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Equity benchmark indices have crashed in trade today, and in a scenario where Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are the biggest single net sellers in the capital market, and the country's benchmark 10-year bond yield has reached near a three-year-high, it is riskier to invest in the equity market, which has reached near to all-time low due to rising inflation and interest rates in the economy. As a consequence, diversifying your investments, particularly mutual funds, is essential, and when it comes to diversification, flexi cap funds remain the top selection for investors, as they are funds that invest in the stocks of all large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. According to SMC Global Securities, flexi-cap funds had the highest net inflow among equity categories in 2021-22, with a net inflow of ₹35,877 crore, according to statistics from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Whereas large-cap funds received a net inflow of ₹13,569 crore for the fiscal year 2021-22, mid-cap funds had a net inflow of ₹16,308 crore, and small-cap funds gained a net inflow of ₹10,145 crore. According to the statistics, flexi cap funds had the largest net inflows, indicating that equity investors prefer flexi cap funds for built-in portfolio diversification and are not willing to invest in a specific fund category in a weak market condition. As a consequence, according to Sharekhan's mutual fund report of June 2022, below are the top 8 flexi cap funds that the brokerage has chosen.
UTI Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
UTI Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth holds a 5-star rating from Value Research and has ₹23,609 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022 with a NAV of ₹226.74 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.77 percent and has achieved 14.46 per cent average annual returns since its inception. The fund's investments are spread throughout the financial, technology, healthcare, services, and materials sectors. The top five holdings of the fund are Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.
UTI Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
UTI Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth holds a 5-star rating from Value Research and has ₹23,609 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022 with a NAV of ₹226.74 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.77 percent and has achieved 14.46 per cent average annual returns since its inception. The fund's investments are spread throughout the financial, technology, healthcare, services, and materials sectors. The top five holdings of the fund are Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd.
Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund - Growth has a 4-star rating from Value Research and a low expense ratio of 0.48 per cent when compared to other products in the category. Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth has an AUM of ₹7,263 Crores as of 31/03/2022 and a NAV of ₹219.72 as of Jun 10, 2022. Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth returns for the previous year are 3.05 per cent, and it has achieved 13.88 per cent average annual returns since inception. The fund's investments are spread throughout the financial, technology, energy, automobile, and healthcare sectors. ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Reg - Growth
This fund has a 3-star rating from Value Research, and DSP Flexi Cap Fund Regular Plan-Growth has ₹7,395 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022, with a NAV of ₹57.21 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund has an expense ratio of 1.98 per cent and has provided 18.64 per cent average annual returns since inception. The fund's top five holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Avenue Supermarts Ltd and the fund’s top sector allocations are Financial, Technology, Automobile, Materials, Capital Goods.
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund-Growth has a 3-star rating from Value Research and has 9,492 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022 with a NAV of ₹885.43 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund's expense ratio is 1.87 per cent, which is higher than that of other funds in the same category. Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund-Growth returns for the last year are 5.27 per cent, and it has provided 17.56 per cent average annual returns since inception. The fund's sector allocations include financial, technology, consumer staples, energy, services, and others. The top five holdings of the fund are ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Growth has a 2-star rating from Value Research, and its 1-year returns are 9.55 per cent, with an average annual return of 18.20 per cent since inception. As of 31/03/2022, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund-Growth has ₹27,433 Crores in assets under management (AUM) and a NAV of ₹986.21 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund's sector allocations include financial, energy, technology, materials, capital goods, and consumer goods. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. are the fund's top five holdings. The fund has an expense ratio of 1.71% and an exit load of 1%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SBI Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
SBI Flexi Cap Fund - Growth is granted 3 stars by Value Research, and its 1-year returns are 2.33 percent, with an average annual return of 12.38 percent since inception. SBI Flexi Cap Fund-Growth has ₹15,047 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022 and a NAV of ₹70.25 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund has a higher expense ratio of 1.85 per cent when compared to other funds in the same category, and the fund holds a sector allocation of Financial, Energy, Services, Technology, Automobile. The fund's top five holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, ITC Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund - Growth
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund-Growth has a 3-star rating from Value Research, and it has ₹15,003 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022, with a NAV of ₹1,020.54 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund has an expense ratio of 1.82 percent, which is more than most other funds, and it has provided 21.45 percent average annual returns since inception. The fund's investment allocation spans the financial, technology, healthcare, consumer staples, and communication sectors, with the top five holdings being ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Kotak Flexi Cap Fund - Reg - Growth holds a 3-star rating from Value Research, and Kotak Flexi Cap Fund Regular-Growth has ₹35,091 Crores in assets under management (AUM) as of 31/03/2022 and a NAV of ₹48.08 as of Jun 10, 2022. The fund's expense ratio is 1.64 percent higher than the majority of funds in the same category, and it has provided 13.10 percent average annual returns since inception. The fund invests in the Financial, Technology, Energy, Materials, and Capital Goods sectors, and its top five holdings are ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd.