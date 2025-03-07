Top banks for debt consolidation loans: Where to apply in 2025

Several different forms of debt such as credit cards demand personal loans and medical expenses become complicated to handle at once. You can simplify debt repayment through debt consolidation loans which also help you decrease both interest costs and payment complexity. Understanding this choice requires specific information for potential applicants.
Debt consolidation refers to uniting multiple loans using a single lending agreement which requires one set monthly payment. The debt consolidation loan reduces your payment management to just one due date from multiple different bills. Such simplification of your financial plan enables better management of your money through reduced complexity.
Borrowers decide on personal loans during debt consolidation because they receive these main benefits.
Banks/NBFCs
Interest rates
Bajaj Finserv Personal loan
12.99% p.a.
HDFC Bank Personal loan
11.25% - 21.50% p.a.
Axis Bank Personal loan
16% - 24% p.a.
(Source: BankBazaar)
In conclusion, various lenders, including banks, credit unions, and online lenders, provide debt consolidation loans. Financial status, terms of the loan, and competitive rates dictate which is most appropriate for your needs. It is worthwhile to spend some time considering your options before you apply to be sure debt consolidation will actually yield long-term savings for you.
(Note: Raising a loan comes with its own risks. So, due caution is advised)