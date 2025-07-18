Top business credit cards 2025: How to choose the right one for your needs

Choosing the appropriate business credit card is important especially for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking to optimise spending, earn lucrative rewards, streamline their credit card bills and avail exclusive benefits.

Several learning banking and financial institutions have recently launched feature rich business credit cards, comparing the latest offers based on fees, rewards, ease of use along with business perks that can assist professionals in making sensible financial decisions.

What is a business credit card? A business credit card is simply a financial tool designed specifically for startups, entrepreneurs and small to mid-sized businesses to assist them in managing their professional expenses efficiently.

Top 6 business credit cards 2025

Credit card Annual fee Key feature HDFC Biz Black Metal Edition Credit Card ₹ 10,000 + taxes 5X rewards on select business spends HDFC Biz Power Credit Card ₹ 2,500 + taxes 5X rewards on select business spends Axis Bank Business Supreme Master Card ₹ 1,500 + taxes 6 reward points per ₹ 200 on marketing & advertising spends ICICI Business Advantage Black Card ₹ 1,500 + taxes Up to 1% cashback on every spend YES First Business Credit Card ₹ 999 + taxes Up to 16 reward points per ₹ 200 spent Kotak Biz Business Credit Card ₹ 499 + taxes 4X rewards on select business spends

Source: Annual fees and key features are illustrative in nature and are subject to change. Please verify with the issuer before applying.

These credit cards are designed to help in separating personal and business spending, provide users higher credit limits along with exclusive features such as expense tracking, vendor offers and rewards or work related purchases.

Key factors to consider when selecting a business credit card

1. Evaluate your spending patterns: You should begin by understanding and analysing your typical monthly spending patterns. Travel, vendor payments, office supplies, associated purchases or online services. Most of the business credit cards waive lounge or FX fees only after you hit certain thresholds.

For example, with ICICI business credit cards you get complimentary lounge access only if you spend at-least ₹75,000 in a billing cycle or over a specified period depending on the terms and conditions of the credit card selected by you. Hence, the decision of selecting any particular business credit card should only be made after taking into consideration its pros and cons.

2. Compare fees and rewards: Different cards levy flat annual charges but offset them with reward points or cashback offers.

Annual fee and rewards highlights

Card issuer Annual fees and charges Reward highlights HDFC Bank 1% fee on wallets, rent, gaming. Capped reward points on specific spends Kotak Mahindra Bank Varies by card (example League) 8 points per ₹ 150 on business spends ICICI Bank Spend based waiver Lounge access + vendor offers State Bank of India Tiered fees with spend based waiver Accelerated rewards on partner platforms

Note: These charges and benefits are illustrative in nature and may vary by card type, terms, conditions and issuer updates. Always check the latest terms on the official website before applying.

3. Check latest launches for added perks: Before applying for any particular business credit card carefully check out the recent launches and the offers provided by them. For example, HDFC Bank’s Paytm Select Business credit card provides 50-day interest free credit usage, airport lounges and zero fraud liability.

Similarly, ICICI Bank’s new Times Black Business Card launched in June, permits luxury travel privileges, including unlimited lounge access along with a host of other benefits. Kotak in partnership with Indigo has also recently re-launched their business co-branded credit cards on July 10, 2025. This was done in partnership with IndiGo BluChips.

With this credit card users can earn air mile rewards simply ‘points’ or ‘BluCoins’ that can be redeemed for future flight bookings or related services. Therefore, all such launches, features among other related factors must be kept in mind for making the most out of your opted business credit cards.

4. Assess business-specific features: You should put special focus on features designed to meet business needs. Features such as automated expense tracking, higher credit limits, along with exclusive vendor based offers that help in streamlining operations, bringing costs down and making the entire business seamless.

5. Review terms and conditions: Carefully check the terms, conditions and related fine print of business credit cards. Focus on factors such as benefits on foreign transaction fees, reward redemption limits, late payment charges and annual fees. Clearly understanding their terms and conditions upfront can go a long way to help in avoiding hidden fees and ensure the card aligns with your business’s financial objectives.

How to choose the right business credit card

Key factor Factors to keep in mind Relevance Spending alignment Match with your primary business expenses Maximise benefits on categories like travel or supplies Cost structure Compare annual and renewal fees Avoid cards with higher costs and lower returns in terms of business value Reward significance Focus on rewards that benefit your business Points, cashbacks or miles can offset key expenses Value added benefits Check for added business friendly perks Lounge access, higher limits, and MIS reports help scale Terms and conditions Read the fine print carefully Be aware of caps, charges, and terms before applying

