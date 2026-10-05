Top equity mutual funds in 2026: Which active diversified schemes lead YTD, 3-year and 5-year CAGR return charts?

Equity mutual funds come in different categories, including large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and diversified strategies. While short-term returns can be led by a particular segment of the market, a longer return period can show whether a scheme has also delivered across different market cycles.
Among active diversified equity funds, small-cap schemes currently dominate the list of top performers based on year-to-date (YTD) returns in 2026.
However, the three-year and five-year return charts also include mid-cap funds, showing that the leadership changes when investors look at a longer investment period.
|Mutual fund scheme
|YTD return (2026)
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|31.74%
|TrustMF Smallcap Fund
|25.11%
|Samco Small Cap Fund
|24.93%
|Union Small Cap Fund
|20.69%
|Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund
|19.77%
*Source: Morningstar, Direct plans, Returns as on 1 October 2026
Small-cap funds occupy all five positions among the top active diversified equity mutual funds by YTD returns in 2026. Bank of India Small Cap Fund leads the list with a 31.74% return, significantly ahead of the other schemes.
This indicates that small-cap funds have been among the strongest performers so far this year.
|Mutual fund scheme
|3-year return
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|23.15%
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|23.10%
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|21.81%
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|21.79%
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|21.60%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 1 October 2026
The three-year ranking continues to be dominated by small-cap funds, but mid-cap schemes also enter the top five.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund leads with a 23.15% return, followed closely by ITI Small Cap Fund.
Invesco India Mid Cap Fund and HSBC Midcap Fund also feature in the list, with three-year returns of 21.81% and 21.79%, respectively. Bank of India Small Cap Fund also features in this list, delivering 21.60% over three years.
|Mutual fund scheme
|5-year return
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|20.04%
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|19.60%
|Bandhan Small Cap Fund
|19.29%
|Invesco India Small Cap Fund
|19.23%
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|18.64%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, CAGR as on 1 October 2026
The five-year ranking shows a slightly broader mix. Four of the top five schemes are small-cap funds, while Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund is the only mid-cap scheme in the list.
The data also highlights why investors should look beyond a single return period when comparing equity mutual funds. A scheme that ranks highly over one period may not necessarily feature among the leaders over another period.
Bank of India Small Cap Fund is the only mutual fund present in all three lists. It ranks first on YTD returns in 2026 at 31.74%, fifth on the 3-year return chart at 21.60%, and first on the 5-year return chart at 20.04%.
This gives the scheme a presence across short-, medium-, and longer-term return periods. For investors comparing mutual funds, the comparison also underlines the importance of looking at multiple time frames rather than relying only on recent YTD performance.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.