Top FD interest rates in India: Check fixed deposit returns of DCB Bank, YES Bank, RBL Bank and more

Indian banks offer varied fixed-deposit rates across five maturity categories. Here’s a comparison that covers deposits worth up to ₹1 crore. It includes 16 banks and rates available on 24 August 2026.

The first category covers 6 months to under 1 year. The second covers 1 year to under 2 years. The third covers 2 years to under 3 years. The fourth covers 3 years to under 5 years. The final category covers 5 years and longer.

DCB Bank offers 6.00-6.50% for 6 months to under 1 year. Its remaining categories offer 6.90-7.10%, 6.90-7.50%, 7.00-7.10% and 7.00-7.50%, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank starts with 5.50-6.00% in the shortest category. Its later categories offer 6.55-6.60%, 6.75-7.05%, 6.80% and 6.85%, respectively.

YES Bank offers 4.75-6.50% for six months to under one year. Its remaining rates are 6.65-7.25%, 6.90-7.00%, 7.00% and 6.75%, respectively.

RBL Bank starts with 4.75-6.05% for the shortest maturity period. Its later categories offer 7.00-7.20%, 7.20%, 7.00-7.20% and 6.70%, respectively.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank offers 6.30-6.50% in the first category. Its remaining rates are 6.60-7.25%, 7.00%, 6.70% and 6.70%, respectively.

IndusInd Bank offers 5.75-6.25% for the shortest maturity category. Its later categories provide 6.75-6.90%, 7.00%, 6.65-7.00% and 6.50-6.65%, respectively.

Dhanlaxmi Bank provides 5.25-7.00% for six months to under one year. Its remaining rates are 6.25-7.10%, 6.25-6.50%, 6.50-7.25% and 6.50-6.60%, respectively.

Axis Bank offers 5.50-5.75% for the shortest maturity period. Its subsequent categories provide 6.25-6.50%, 6.50%, 6.50% and 6.50%, respectively.

ICICI Bank starts with 4.50-5.50% for the first category. Its remaining categories offer 6.25-6.30%, 6.30-6.45%, 6.45-6.50% and 6.50%, respectively.

Federal Bank offers 4.50-6.00% for six months to under one year. Its later rates are 6.25-6.65%, 6.40-6.50%, 6.40-6.70% and 6.40%, respectively.

View full Image View full Image Top FD interest rates

Karur Vysya Bank provides 6.00-7.00% in the shortest category. Its remaining rates are 6.55-7.20%, 6.55%, 6.55% and 6.25-6.55%, respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank starts with 5.00-6.00% for the shortest maturity. Its later categories offer 6.35-6.55%, 6.80%, 6.40% and 6.25%, respectively.

Canara Bank offers 5.25-5.50% for six months to under one year. Its remaining categories provide 6.25-6.60%, 6.25%, 6.25% and 6.25%, respectively.

City Union Bank starts with 5.75-6.25% in the first category. Its subsequent rates are 6.65-7.25%, 6.50%, 6.25-6.50% and 6.25%, respectively.

HDFC Bank offers 4.25-5.75% for the shortest maturity category. Its later categories provide 6.25-6.45%, 6.45%, 6.40-6.50% and 6.15-6.40%, respectively.

Indian Overseas Bank starts with 4.50-5.50% in the first category. Its remaining rates are 6.40-6.60%, 6.40%, 6.10% and 6.10%, respectively.

Data details The data came from each bank’s website on 24 August 2026. Only the main entity of every merged bank was included. Banks that merged into another entity were removed from the comparison.