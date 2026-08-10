Top flexi-cap funds: 9 schemes delivered over 15% in 10-year SIP returns; Quant, HDFC and Parag Parikh led the pack

Flexi-cap funds have emerged as a popular choice for investors who want equity exposure without committing to a particular market-cap segment. Unlike large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap funds, flexi-cap schemes can move across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks based on the fund manager's assessment of where opportunities lie.
That flexibility, however, does not automatically translate into superior returns. The category itself has delivered about 12.9% annually over the past 10 years, while a smaller group of funds has managed to cross the 15% mark.
A Value Research analysis shows that nine flexi-cap funds delivered more than 15% in 10-year SIP returns through their direct plans. A monthly investment of ₹10,000 in these schemes for 10 years would have accumulated between ₹26.5 lakh and ₹36.5 lakh.
Quant Flexi Cap Fund topped the list with 21.1% 10-year SIP returns. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to about ₹36.5 lakh over the period. The scheme had assets under management of ₹7,140 crore and an expense ratio of 0.58%.
Flexi-cap fund
10-year SIP returns
₹10,000 monthly SIP value
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|21.1%
|₹36.5 lakh
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|18.0%
|₹30.9 lakh
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|17.8%
|₹30.5 lakh
|JM Flexicap Fund
|17.6%
|₹30.3 lakh
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund
|16.4%
|₹28.4 lakh
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|15.5%
|₹27.0 lakh
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|15.4%
|₹26.9 lakh
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|15.4%
|₹26.7 lakh
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|15.2%
|₹26.5 lakh
|Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans as of 6 August 2026.
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund was next, with 18% 10-year SIP returns. The same monthly investment would have accumulated around ₹30.9 lakh. The fund's AUM stood at ₹1.06 lakh crore, with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank among its largest holdings.
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund delivered 17.8%, taking the hypothetical SIP corpus to approximately ₹30.5 lakh. It was the largest fund in the list, with AUM of ₹1.43 lakh crore. HDFC Bank, Power Grid, ITC, ICICI Bank and Coal India were among its top holdings.
JM Flexicap Fund and Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund delivered 17.6% and 16.4%, respectively. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to around ₹30.3 lakh in JM Flexicap and ₹28.4 lakh in Edelweiss Flexi Cap.
The other four funds also crossed the 15% mark. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund delivered 15.5%, while PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund and HSBC Flexi Cap Fund each returned 15.4%. Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund recorded 15.2%. Their respective ₹10,000 monthly SIPs would have grown to around ₹27 lakh, ₹26.9 lakh, ₹26.7 lakh and ₹26.5 lakh.
The difference between the category's 10-year return of around 12.9% and the performance of these funds highlights why long-term returns need to be viewed across complete market cycles.
Flexi-cap funds have the freedom to move between market-cap segments. This gives fund managers greater flexibility to allocate money across large-, mid- and small-cap companies, but it can also expose investors to higher volatility, particularly when mid- and small-cap stocks correct sharply.
The category's one-year return was around 6.4%, well below its 10-year performance. This is a reminder that strong long-term compounding does not mean returns will be consistent every year.
For investors, the key consideration is therefore the investment horizon. Flexi-cap funds are generally more appropriate for goals that are at least seven to 10 years away, such as retirement or children's education. Investors also need to be prepared to remain invested during periods when the portfolio underperforms or markets turn volatile.
Past performance can help investors understand how a fund has navigated different market environments, but it should not be the sole basis for selecting a scheme. Portfolio composition, investment strategy, expense ratio, risk and consistency across market cycles also matter.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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