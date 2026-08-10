Top flexi-cap funds: 9 schemes delivered over 15% in 10-year SIP returns; Quant, HDFC and Parag Parikh led the pack

Flexi-cap funds have emerged as a popular choice for investors who want equity exposure without committing to a particular market-cap segment. Unlike large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap funds, flexi-cap schemes can move across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks based on the fund manager's assessment of where opportunities lie.

That flexibility, however, does not automatically translate into superior returns. The category itself has delivered about 12.9% annually over the past 10 years, while a smaller group of funds has managed to cross the 15% mark.

A Value Research analysis shows that nine flexi-cap funds delivered more than 15% in 10-year SIP returns through their direct plans. A monthly investment of ₹10,000 in these schemes for 10 years would have accumulated between ₹26.5 lakh and ₹36.5 lakh.

Quant led the pack, but the gap between the winners was significant Quant Flexi Cap Fund topped the list with 21.1% 10-year SIP returns. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to about ₹36.5 lakh over the period. The scheme had assets under management of ₹7,140 crore and an expense ratio of 0.58%.

Flexi-cap fund 10-year SIP returns ₹10,000 monthly SIP value Quant Flexi Cap Fund 21.1% ₹ 36.5 lakh HDFC Flexi Cap Fund 18.0% ₹ 30.9 lakh Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund 17.8% ₹ 30.5 lakh JM Flexicap Fund 17.6% ₹ 30.3 lakh Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund 16.4% ₹ 28.4 lakh Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund 15.5% ₹ 27.0 lakh PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund 15.4% ₹ 26.9 lakh HSBC Flexi Cap Fund 15.4% ₹ 26.7 lakh Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund 15.2% ₹ 26.5 lakh Source: Value Research. Returns are for direct plans as of 6 August 2026.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund was next, with 18% 10-year SIP returns. The same monthly investment would have accumulated around ₹30.9 lakh. The fund's AUM stood at ₹1.06 lakh crore, with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank among its largest holdings.

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Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund delivered 17.8%, taking the hypothetical SIP corpus to approximately ₹30.5 lakh. It was the largest fund in the list, with AUM of ₹1.43 lakh crore. HDFC Bank, Power Grid, ITC, ICICI Bank and Coal India were among its top holdings.

JM Flexicap Fund and Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund delivered 17.6% and 16.4%, respectively. A ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to around ₹30.3 lakh in JM Flexicap and ₹28.4 lakh in Edelweiss Flexi Cap.

The other four funds also crossed the 15% mark. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund delivered 15.5%, while PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund and HSBC Flexi Cap Fund each returned 15.4%. Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund recorded 15.2%. Their respective ₹10,000 monthly SIPs would have grown to around ₹27 lakh, ₹26.9 lakh, ₹26.7 lakh and ₹26.5 lakh.

A strong 10-year record does not make these funds low-risk The difference between the category's 10-year return of around 12.9% and the performance of these funds highlights why long-term returns need to be viewed across complete market cycles.

Flexi-cap funds have the freedom to move between market-cap segments. This gives fund managers greater flexibility to allocate money across large-, mid- and small-cap companies, but it can also expose investors to higher volatility, particularly when mid- and small-cap stocks correct sharply.

The category's one-year return was around 6.4%, well below its 10-year performance. This is a reminder that strong long-term compounding does not mean returns will be consistent every year.

For investors, the key consideration is therefore the investment horizon. Flexi-cap funds are generally more appropriate for goals that are at least seven to 10 years away, such as retirement or children's education. Investors also need to be prepared to remain invested during periods when the portfolio underperforms or markets turn volatile.