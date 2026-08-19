Top Gold ETFs: These 5 ETFs delivered the best 3-month returns; The Wealth Company leads the list

Gold ETFs have lost some ground in the latest three-month period, even as most schemes have delivered returns of more than 50% over one year. The Wealth Company Gold ETF recorded the best three-month return at -2.33%, while Tata Gold ETF, Bandhan Gold ETF, 360 ONE Gold ETF and Mirae Asset Gold ETF followed closely behind.

The short-term decline comes against a much stronger one-year performance. Among the schemes with one-year data, returns were largely in the 52-53% range, with Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF leading at 53.25%.

The top five gold ETFs over three months The Wealth Company Gold ETF topped the three-month ranking with a return of -2.33%. Tata Gold ETF was second at -2.43%, while Bandhan Gold ETF and 360 ONE Gold ETF both returned -2.44%. Mirae Asset Gold ETF completed the top five at -2.45%.

The difference between the five funds was just 0.12 percentage point.

Rank Gold ETF 3-month return 1 The Wealth Company Gold ETF -2.33% 2 Tata Gold ETF -2.43% 3 Bandhan Gold ETF -2.44% 4 360 ONE Gold ETF -2.44% 5 Mirae Asset Gold ETF -2.45% Source: Value Research. Data as of 18th August 2026.

The next group was also tightly packed. Choice Gold ETF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF, DSP Gold ETF, LIC MF Gold ETF and Edelweiss Gold ETF each recorded a three-month return of -2.46%.

At the other end, Zerodha Gold ETF posted the lowest three-month return in the data at -2.73%.

Six-month returns move into positive territory The Wealth Company Gold ETF led the rankings here as well at 1.42% returns.

Tata Gold ETF and Mirae Asset Gold ETF both returned 1.38%, while 360 ONE Gold ETF delivered 1.37%. Bandhan Gold ETF recorded 1.31%.

Among other schemes, HDFC Gold ETF returned 1.28%, Edelweiss Gold ETF 1.32% and Kotak Gold ETF 1.32%. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES delivered 1.17%.

LIC MF Gold ETF had the lowest six-month return among schemes analysed at 0.56%.

One-year returns remain above 50% The one-year returns were substantially higher, with most schemes for which data is available delivering between 51% and 54%.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF topped the one-year ranking at 53.25%, followed by Quantum Gold ETF and UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund at 53.18% each. ICICI Prudential Gold Exchange Traded Fund returned 53.14%.

Rank Gold ETF 1-year return 1 Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF 53.25% 2 Quantum Gold ETF 53.18% 3 UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund 53.18% 4 ICICI Prudential Gold Exchange Traded Fund 53.14% 5 Kotak Gold ETF 53.05% Source: Value Research. Data as of 18th August 2026.

DSP Gold ETF delivered 53.01%, while HDFC Gold ETF returned 52.98%. Among the five funds that led the three-month ranking, Mirae Asset Gold ETF had the highest one-year return at 52.87%, followed by Tata Gold ETF at 52.86%. 360 ONE Gold ETF returned 52.03%.

Zerodha Gold ETF recorded the lowest one-year return among schemes at 51.84%.

For investors considering gold ETFs, returns should therefore be assessed alongside tracking error, expense ratio, liquidity and assets under management. A fund that has marginally outperformed its peers over three months may not necessarily be the most suitable choice for a longer-term portfolio.