Top Gold ETFs: These 5 ETFs delivered the best 3-month returns; The Wealth Company leads the list

Gold ETFs have lost some ground in the latest three-month period, even as most schemes have delivered returns of more than 50% over one year. The Wealth Company Gold ETF recorded the best three-month return at -2.33%, while Tata Gold ETF, Bandhan Gold ETF, 360 ONE Gold ETF and Mirae Asset Gold ETF followed closely behind.
The short-term decline comes against a much stronger one-year performance. Among the schemes with one-year data, returns were largely in the 52-53% range, with Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF leading at 53.25%.
The Wealth Company Gold ETF topped the three-month ranking with a return of -2.33%. Tata Gold ETF was second at -2.43%, while Bandhan Gold ETF and 360 ONE Gold ETF both returned -2.44%. Mirae Asset Gold ETF completed the top five at -2.45%.
The difference between the five funds was just 0.12 percentage point.
Rank
Gold ETF
3-month return
|1
|The Wealth Company Gold ETF
|-2.33%
|2
|Tata Gold ETF
|-2.43%
|3
|Bandhan Gold ETF
|-2.44%
|4
|360 ONE Gold ETF
|-2.44%
|5
|Mirae Asset Gold ETF
|-2.45%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 18th August 2026.
The next group was also tightly packed. Choice Gold ETF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF, DSP Gold ETF, LIC MF Gold ETF and Edelweiss Gold ETF each recorded a three-month return of -2.46%.
At the other end, Zerodha Gold ETF posted the lowest three-month return in the data at -2.73%.
The Wealth Company Gold ETF led the rankings here as well at 1.42% returns.
Tata Gold ETF and Mirae Asset Gold ETF both returned 1.38%, while 360 ONE Gold ETF delivered 1.37%. Bandhan Gold ETF recorded 1.31%.
Among other schemes, HDFC Gold ETF returned 1.28%, Edelweiss Gold ETF 1.32% and Kotak Gold ETF 1.32%. Nippon India ETF Gold BeES delivered 1.17%.
LIC MF Gold ETF had the lowest six-month return among schemes analysed at 0.56%.
The one-year returns were substantially higher, with most schemes for which data is available delivering between 51% and 54%.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF topped the one-year ranking at 53.25%, followed by Quantum Gold ETF and UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund at 53.18% each. ICICI Prudential Gold Exchange Traded Fund returned 53.14%.
Rank
Gold ETF
1-year return
|1
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF
|53.25%
|2
|Quantum Gold ETF
|53.18%
|3
|UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund
|53.18%
|4
|ICICI Prudential Gold Exchange Traded Fund
|53.14%
|5
|Kotak Gold ETF
|53.05%
|Source: Value Research. Data as of 18th August 2026.
DSP Gold ETF delivered 53.01%, while HDFC Gold ETF returned 52.98%. Among the five funds that led the three-month ranking, Mirae Asset Gold ETF had the highest one-year return at 52.87%, followed by Tata Gold ETF at 52.86%. 360 ONE Gold ETF returned 52.03%.
Zerodha Gold ETF recorded the lowest one-year return among schemes at 51.84%.
For investors considering gold ETFs, returns should therefore be assessed alongside tracking error, expense ratio, liquidity and assets under management. A fund that has marginally outperformed its peers over three months may not necessarily be the most suitable choice for a longer-term portfolio.
The recent three-month numbers also underline an important point about gold as an asset class. Strong longer-term returns can coexist with periods of short-term consolidation or declines. Investors looking at gold ETFs should therefore assess them as a portfolio diversification tool rather than selecting a scheme solely because it ranks first on a short-term return chart.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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