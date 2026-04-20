Top investment options in 2026: Compare FD, PPF, Mutual Funds, ELSS and gold — which asset class is right for you?

The year 2026 has witnessed a steady stream of geopolitical developments regarding the US-Iran conflict, alongside the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, that led to increased chaos. Despite this challenging environment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained the repo rate at 5.25%.

These developments demand that investors calibrate and analyse their investment ideologies, so they can address current challenges and protect their finances for the future, in case inflation rises and crosses the RBI's tolerance range in the months to come due to global geopolitical problems.

What do experts say about current inflation and geopolitical outlook? Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, elaborated on how the commodities are reacting to the ongoing geopolitical developments related to the US-Iran war. “Crude prices rebounded sharply on Monday, with WTI and Brent surging more than 6% to around $91.2/bbl and $97.5/bbl respectively, as the Strait of Hormuz closure was reinstated over the weekend. The rally reversed Friday’s sharp selloff, when WTI had fallen to $80.6/bbl and Brent to $86/bbl, after Iran’s foreign minister declared the strait open and President Trump described it as ‘completely open and ready for business’. That optimism proved short‑lived,” she said.

According to Chainwala, bullion came under pressure against this backdrop. Spot gold slipped below $4,740/oz and silver fell below $79/oz earlier in the session as the dollar firmed above 98.3, with crude’s surge stoking renewed fears of an energy‑driven inflation shock.

Keeping these significant developments and expert insights in mind, along with the ongoing tussle between the US and Iran to reach a peace deal, here is a quick, updated comparison table of the top investment options available to investors as of April 2026, along with their key features, returns, and risk levels.

Top investment options in India as of April 2026 :

Investment Option Range of returns (2026) Risk Level Lock-in Key Features Fixed Deposits (FDs) ~2.5%–8.5% p.a. Low Flexible (7 days–10 yrs) Stable returns, capital protection, ideal for conservative investors. Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% p.a. (tax-free) Very Low 15 years Govt-backed, Exempt- Exempt- Exempt (EEE) tax benefit, compounding advantage. Mutual Funds ~6%–14% (category-based) Moderate to High No fixed lock-in SIP flexibility, wealth creation, market-linked returns. ELSS (Tax-saving MF for old tax reigme) ~12%–18% (long-term avg) High 3 years Section 80C tax benefit, the shortest lock-in among tax savers. Gold ~6%–10% (long-term trend) Moderate No lock-in (varies) Hedge against inflation, safe-haven asset.

Note: Returns discussed above are illustrative and subject to change. Safer assets ensure stability, while equity-based options offer higher but variable returns. Gold provides diversification benefits. Match investments with your long-term objectives.

It is important to note that fixed deposits continue to attract conservative and wealth-caring individuals. Even more so as the applicable interest rates remain stable following the RBI’s April 2026 policy decision. For example, some top small finance banks, such as Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, offer interest rates of up to 8.10% and 7.55%, respectively, in April 2026.

Furthermore, even the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) offers a lucrative interest rate of 8.2% for the current quarter. Similarly, PPF also offers investors an unchanged interest rate of 7.1% for the April to June 2026 quarter. This again proves its might as a fairly long-term investment idea.

What about the market-linked investment instruments? Market-linked instruments, to put it simply, are investment options that are not fixed in nature like FDs, SCSS schemes, etc. Their returns are dependent on prevailing market conditions. Such investments are also gaining traction, especially equity-oriented mutual funds, as evidenced by sustained inflows through SIPs amid investor demand for inflation-beating returns, as detailed in the recently released AMFI data.

In this regard, ELSS funds stand out for combining both tax savings and higher return potential. This is primarily due to their equity exposure and relatively short three-year lock-in. Gold, on the other hand, is not a high-return asset, even after rallying by more than 50% since the last Akshaya Tritiya. It can continue to serve as a portfolio stabiliser during global uncertainties, making it a prudent strategic investment rather than a primary growth engine.

How to plan investments in these asset classes? There are several ways to allocate funds, such as the 50-30-20 or 60-40-30 formulas for allocating funds across various asset classes. For example, in the 50-30-20 formula, 50% of earnings is dedicated to essentials such as rent, food bills, etc.; 30% to lifestyle expenses such as travelling, shopping, and eating out; and the remaining 20% to savings and investments. Now, out of this 20%, you can plan to further divide your investments into gold, equities, and debt instruments based on your risk-taking appetite.

Still, what is critical to remember is that there is no one-size-fits-all investment strategy that can be copied or replicated by everyone. The final investment decision regarding any particular investment asset depends on factors such as income stability, age, risk tolerance, existing debt levels, and financial obligations, such as pending home loans and personal loans.

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That is why it is prudent to sit down with a certified financial advisor, understand the pros and cons of the above-discussed investment avenues, along with a clear understanding of one’s own current financial health and long-term economic goals, before making any investment decisions to ensure proper alignment and due diligence with obligations towards one’s family and life objectives.