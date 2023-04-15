Top long term investments that can generate regular monthly income8 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- A long-term investment is an investment approach in which an investor purchases assets and maintains them for a long run, usually more than five years, in accordance with his or her risk tolerance.
A long-term investment is an investment approach in which an investor purchases assets and maintains them for a long run, usually more than five years, in accordance with his or her risk tolerance. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and retirement accounts are the most popular long-term investment options. These instruments not only provide the power of compounding but also reduce short-term volatility and provide tax advantages. Long-term investments include both fixed income, such as fixed deposit accounts, and market-based returns, such as equity investments. Here are long-term investment plans in India that can provide investors with stable income, as determined by a conversation with Vijay Laxmi A. Ambala, Co-Founder of Stock Market Today (SMT), a SEBI-registered financial advisory platform.