Top long term investments that can generate regular monthly income

5. High dividend paying stocks

If you have a well-planned portfolio then you have the advantage of Divided for a regular Source of Income. It is a comparatively risky choice. Dividends can be an important factor as investors view it as a source of income from investing. It is a driving factor for new investors and a few years ago, when the stock market was not very technology-driven, it was among the top factor.Factors to consider when investing in the highest dividend-paying stocks Yield ratio: A high yield ratio indicates that the company is reinvesting very little amount back into the business and paying more to the shareholders. Hence, always do a deeper analysis of the company’s financials before investing. Risk: High dividend paying stocks are usually considered safer than other growth stocks. The reason behind this is when there is a sudden market crash or decline, high dividend paying stocks do not lose their value.