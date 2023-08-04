Aggressive Hybrid Funds are balanced funds that invest primarily 65 to 80% of their total portfolio in equity, and the remaining 20 to 35% in debt instruments like fixed deposits. Hybrid funds can be classified into three categories - conservative, balanced, and aggressive. With the changes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2023, investment in hybrid funds has emerged as a suitable option for investor. Though it may involve taking some additional risk. Be it stocks or equity mutual funds, investment is associated with risks.

As per data available on SMC, one of the leading financial service providers in India, the top 10 aggressive hybrid funds in India with the highest one-year returns are HDFC Small Cap, Quant Small Cap, Franklin India Smaller Companies, Nippon India Small Cap, Tata Small Cap, HSBC Small Cap, ITI Small Cap, DSP Small Cap, Sundaram Small Cap, Invesco India Smallcap.

Here is a list of aggressive hybrid mutual funds which delivered up to 22% returns in one year. Your investment decision should not get influenced by these returns as there is no guarantee of repetition of past performance.

Top 10 aggressive hybrid mutual funds that delivered the best return in one year

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund - Growth 21.90%

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Growth 20.20%

HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Growth 19.50%

Nippon India Equity Hybrid Fund - Reg - Growth 19.50%

UTI Hybrid Equity Fund - Growth18.80%

Franklin India Equity Hybrid Fund - Growth 17.10%

Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund - Reg - Growth 16.90%

Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Reg - Growth 16.20%

Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Growth 15.80%

Baroda BNP Paribas Aggresive Hybrid Fund - Reg - Growth 15.70%

How hybrid funds are taxed?

The taxation rules for hybrid funds are similar to those applicable for equity mutual funds. As per the rule, if these funds are held for a period exceeding one year, the gains arising from the transfer of it will be taxed at 10%, after giving a deduction of ₹1 lakh from the gains. If they are held for a period not exceeding one year then a 15% tax will be levied on the gains amount.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

