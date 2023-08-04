Top MFs: These mutual funds gave up to 22% returns in one year1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The top 10 aggressive hybrid funds in India have delivered up to 22% returns in one year. Taxation rules for hybrid funds are similar to those for equity mutual funds
Aggressive Hybrid Funds are balanced funds that invest primarily 65 to 80% of their total portfolio in equity, and the remaining 20 to 35% in debt instruments like fixed deposits. Hybrid funds can be classified into three categories - conservative, balanced, and aggressive. With the changes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2023, investment in hybrid funds has emerged as a suitable option for investor. Though it may involve taking some additional risk. Be it stocks or equity mutual funds, investment is associated with risks.