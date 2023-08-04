Top MFs: These mutual funds gave up to 22% returns in one year

How hybrid funds are taxed?

The taxation rules for hybrid funds are similar to those applicable for equity mutual funds. As per the rule, if these funds are held for a period exceeding one year, the gains arising from the transfer of it will be taxed at 10%, after giving a deduction of ₹1 lakh from the gains. If they are held for a period not exceeding one year then a 15% tax will be levied on the gains amount.