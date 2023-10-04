comScore
Top Mutual Funds: These small-cap funds gave up to 42% returns in just one year

 Sangeeta Ojha

Top 10 small-cap funds in India with the highest one-year returns: HDFC, Quant, Axis, Nippon India, among others

Top Mutual Funds: With a gain of 42.46 per cent, Quant Smallcap Fund Dir emerged as the top gainer (Pixabay)

Small-cap mutual funds have given stellar returns to investors in the last year. With a gain of 42.46 per cent, Quant Smallcap Fund Dir emerged as the top gainer. It was followed by HDFC Smallcap Dir (41.51 per cent) and Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (up 37.82 per cent) as per data available on Value Research.

10 small-cap funds delivered the best return in one year

Quant Smallcap Fund Dir- 42.46%

HDFC Smallcap Dir- 41.51%

Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir- 39.81%

ABSL Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Dir- 39.18%

Franklin In Smaller Companies Dir- 38.72%

Nippon India Smallcap Dir- 38.16%

ITI Small Cap Dir- 35.94%

HSBC Small Cap Dir- 35.23%

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Dir- 34.49%

Bandhan Emrgng Businesses Dir- 34.41%

(Note: Data is sourced from Value Research)

Small-cap funds are associated with higher risk, and their performance is impacted by market fluctuations. Market experts say that in the long term, small-cap mutual fund is capable of giving the maximum returns.  

“These funds make investments in lesser-known, smaller businesses with promising growth prospects. As these businesses increase their position in the market, this offers investors the possibility to profit from quick gain," Hemant Sood, Founder of Findoc said.

Sebi introduces a new system for verification in case of the demise of investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a centralised mechanism to report the demise of an investor. This would be undertaken through the KYC Registration Agency. The new framework will come into effect from 1 January 2024, the capital markets regulator said in a circular on Tuesday.

Sebi asked stock exchanges, depositories, industry associations, and the Registrars Association of India (RAIN) to put in place common standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to have uniformity for operationalising the mechanism. The SOPs will be made available on their websites.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST
