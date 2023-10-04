Top Mutual Funds: These small-cap funds gave up to 42% returns in just one year
Top 10 small-cap funds in India with the highest one-year returns: HDFC, Quant, Axis, Nippon India, among others
Small-cap mutual funds have given stellar returns to investors in the last year. With a gain of 42.46 per cent, Quant Smallcap Fund Dir emerged as the top gainer. It was followed by HDFC Smallcap Dir (41.51 per cent) and Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund (up 37.82 per cent) as per data available on Value Research.