Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Top mutual funds to create a retirement corpus of 2 crore
Early retirement: You will have to build a retirement kitty that will take care of your expenses post retirement

Top mutual funds to create a retirement corpus of 2 crore

1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Edited By Avneet Kaur

  • I have never invested in mutual funds before. I can invest 30,000-40,000 per month towards my retirement.

I am 37 years old working professional. I have never invested in mutual funds before. I want to start investing in mutual funds for my retirement. I have an aggressive risk profile for next 15 years at least. I can invest 30,000-40,000 per month towards my retirement. Which are the best mutual funds to invest for my retirement. I want to build a corpus of at least 2 crore by the time I turn 60. Is it possible.?

I am 37 years old working professional. I have never invested in mutual funds before. I want to start investing in mutual funds for my retirement. I have an aggressive risk profile for next 15 years at least. I can invest 30,000-40,000 per month towards my retirement. Which are the best mutual funds to invest for my retirement. I want to build a corpus of at least 2 crore by the time I turn 60. Is it possible.?

-- Ameya Tripathi

-- Ameya Tripathi

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

By Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5inance.com

You have rightly identified your investment goals which are aligned with retirement. The risk-profile which you have identified as aggressive is the one which you have perceived by yourself and it can differ from actual result. Therefore, it is imperative to do proper risk-profiling before making any investment decision to suit your needs. As you have identified the amount and duration to invest on a monthly basis, it is recommended to invest via SIP mode being a new investor.

Further, the retirement goal of 2 crores is achievable on 40,000 monthly SIP considering that you have investment duration of 15-23 years, and assuming 12-15% annual returns.

The recommended schemes are Axis Bluechip Fund (30%), DSP Midcap Fund (25%), Canara Robeco Equity Diversified Fund (25%), and SBI Small Cap Fund (20%).

(Views as expressed by the expert)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated