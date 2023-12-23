Top performing mutual funds of 2023 across market capitalisation: Large, mid and small cap
The average one-year returns given by large cap funds stood at 16.15 percent, mid cap funds delivered 30.77 percent return, while the small cap funds delivered 34.29 percent return in the past one year, shows the Morning Star data of ‘category performance’
Any wealth manager worth their salt would tell you that the large cap funds are the safest investment followed by mid-cap, and the small caps are among the most volatile, offering unpredictable returns.
