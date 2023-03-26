Top tax-saving investments option to consider before 31 March

National Pension Scheme

Another tax-saving investment option is National Pension System. Under this government-sponsored scheme, taxpayers can invest in this scheme to make systematic savings throughout their lives. People can claim the benefit of their tax under Section 80CCB of the IT Act. They can extend their Tax Deduction benefit to an additional ₹50,000 under the scheme. Under NPS, subscribers can also switch from one fund manager to another. To avail of the benefit of this scheme, people have to open their PRAN account and get an online login id and password. Afterward, they can log in to their account to manage NPS online.