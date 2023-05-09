Top ten mutual funds for best return: If you don't have a fair idea of how the stock markets work, then don't invest in stocks, try mutual funds (MFs) instead. Now, the question is how to choose the fund. The most common way to select a mutual fund is to invest in a scheme which is offering the maximum returns. But the main problem, however, is the best-performing scheme of the particular year, may not yield high and lucrative returns today as well. So, personal finance experts suggest investing in a consistent fund , which has delivered good returns in both the bullish as well as bearish periods.

Livemint spoke to personal finance experts to know about the top mutual funds where investors can park their hard-earned money for the best return in the long term.

Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers listed five funds for long-term investments

1)Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

2) Axis Small Cap Fund

3) ICICI Prudential Large Fund

4) ICICI Prudential midcap Fund

5) Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap fund

Equity funds including large caps, midcap funds, small-cap mutual funds, value funds, multi-cap funds, and Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS Fund) invest at least 65% of their assets in stocks or businesses.

Vinit Khandare, CEO and Founder, MyFundBazaar listed five funds for long-term investments

1) HDFC Large Cap Fund

2)HDFC Mid Cap Fund

3)SBI Large Cap Fund

4)SBI Mid Cap Fund

5)ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund

Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry witnessed an influx of 84.8 lakh new millennial investors in the last five financial years (FY19- FY23), according to a report by mutual fund transfer agency Computer Age Management Services (CAMS). Overall, 1.57 crore new investors joined the industry between 2018-19 and 2022-23, as per the report by CAMS.

Mutual funds have about 6.36 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in mutual fund schemes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.