Top-up home loan works better than gold and personal loans

Banks and NBFCs allow the borrower to take a top-up 12 months after the disbursement of the home loan, provided the borrower has got the possession of the house. The financial institution also looks at the repayment track record of the borrower. The loan is granted if there has been regular repayment for at least 12 months. If you have availed moratorium, banks and NBFCs could choose to deny you the top-up loan.