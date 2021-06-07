Top up your SIP to reach financial goals faster

However, you can reach your financial goals much faster by topping up or increasing your SIPs every year, as your income rises. In the above example, a top up of 10% every year cuts down the time needed to reach your Rs1 crore goal to eight years instead of 10. A second way of SIP top up is using an absolute amount instead of a percentage. For example, you can top up your SIP by Rs5,000 per year. In the above scenario, this will also reach your goal of Rs1 crore in 8-9 years instead of 10. A number of mutual fund houses offer free top up calculators in order to help you figure out the amount needed. For instance SBI Mutual Fund has a fixed amount top up calculator and HDFC Mutual Fund has a percentage top up as well as absolute amount top up calculator. You have to input an assumed rate of return in the calculators. Another tool by Value Research tells you how much the historical SIP return on a given fund was.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}