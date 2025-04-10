Top-up personal loans 2025: Interest rates, features, and key insights

In the ever-evolving world of personal finance, people usually find themselves in situations where they need more money than they already have outstanding on their loans. One of the possible solutions in such a situation is a top-up personal loan. Borrowers can borrow more using this financial product without having to undergo a fresh loan application.
A top-up personal loan is an extra loan amount extended by a lender to an existing borrower in order to raise their existing personal loan amount. The borrowers can borrow additional funds under this scheme without the modification of the terms and conditions of the original loan contract. It only offers individuals the facility of borrowing extra loans along with the existing ones, generally at identical interest rates and repayment schedules.
Banks
Top up personal loan interest rates
SBI Bank
12% - 14.75%
HDFC Bank
10.40% onwards
Axis Bank
15.75% - 24%
IDFC First Bank
12% - 19%
Bank of Baroda
11.70%
Kotak Mahindra Bank
10.99% - 24%
(Source: BankBazaar)
In conclusion, they have advantages of affordability, convenience, and easy repayment. Borrowers should thoroughly consider his/her financial situation, ability to repay, and lender's terms before utilising a top-up loan.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
