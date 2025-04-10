Top-up personal loans 2025: Interest rates, features, and key insights

A top-up personal loan allows borrowers to increase their existing loan amount without a new application. It offers additional funds at similar interest rates and repayment terms, providing advantages. Borrowers should assess their financial situation and lender terms before proceeding.

Dakshita Ojha
Published10 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Top-up loans: Learn about rates and benefits.
Top-up loans: Learn about rates and benefits.

In the ever-evolving world of personal finance, people usually find themselves in situations where they need more money than they already have outstanding on their loans. One of the possible solutions in such a situation is a top-up personal loan. Borrowers can borrow more using this financial product without having to undergo a fresh loan application.

Also Read | Can you use a personal loan for business? 5 key points to consider

What is a top-up loan?

A top-up personal loan is an extra loan amount extended by a lender to an existing borrower in order to raise their existing personal loan amount. The borrowers can borrow additional funds under this scheme without the modification of the terms and conditions of the original loan contract. It only offers individuals the facility of borrowing extra loans along with the existing ones, generally at identical interest rates and repayment schedules.

Key features of top-up loan

  • Flexible use: Top-up loans, like regular personal loans, are typically unsecured and can be used for any purpose, e.g., home improvement, unexpected medical bills, or school fees.
  • Low interest rates: Top-up loans are more economical than other types of borrowing because lenders tend to offer interest rates that are the same as or only marginally higher than the original loan.
  • Aggregate EMI payment: For convenience in payment, the top-up amount will be consolidated with the outstanding loan balance into one EMI.

Also Read | Consequences of not paying a personal loan: What borrowers need to know

Eligibility criteria for top-up loan

  1. Existing relationship: Both the lender and borrower should be parties to an existing personal loan.
  2. Repayment history: A consistent history of timely EMI repayments helps in achieving a better top-up loan eligibility.
  3. Loan tenure: For granting a top-up, some lenders may require completion of a percentage of the original loan term.
  4. Creditworthiness: A high credit score and good financial standing are two significant factors to consider during the approval process.

Top-up personal loan interest rates 2025

Banks

Top up personal loan interest rates

SBI Bank

12% - 14.75%

HDFC Bank

10.40% onwards

Axis Bank

15.75% - 24%

IDFC First Bank

12% - 19%

Bank of Baroda

11.70%

Kotak Mahindra Bank

10.99% - 24%

(Source: BankBazaar)

Considerations before taking top up loan

  • Effects on debt load: Borrowers should check their ability to repay the loan amount before deciding on borrowing a top-up loan.
  • Loan term: The term will normally match the term of the existing loan. Because of the short term, monthly payments will likely be higher.
  • Fees and charges: The lender can charge a fee or administrative charge on the top-up amount.

Also Read | Pre-qualified vs pre-approved personal loans: Key differences explained

In conclusion, they have advantages of affordability, convenience, and easy repayment. Borrowers should thoroughly consider his/her financial situation, ability to repay, and lender's terms before utilising a top-up loan.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceTop-up personal loans 2025: Interest rates, features, and key insights
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Know your Credit Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.