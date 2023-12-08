comScore
MintGenie

Total outstanding bonds surge in September

MintGenie Team

As of September 30th, 2023, India's cumulative outstanding bond value amounted to Rs. 2,05,26,243.06 crores, marking an increase from Rs. 2,00,09,520 crores as of June 30th, 2023, and Rs. 1,92,43,794 crores reported on March 31st, 2023.

08 Dec 2023
