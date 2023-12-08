MintGenie

Total outstanding bonds surge in September

1 min read Join us

As of September 30th, 2023, India's cumulative outstanding bond value amounted to Rs. 2,05,26,243.06 crores, marking an increase from Rs. 2,00,09,520 crores as of June 30th, 2023, and Rs. 1,92,43,794 crores reported on March 31st, 2023.

Premium In September, the total outstanding bonds reported a surge.