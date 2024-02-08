Towards fairer investment practices: A call for embracing ‘advised plans’
Summary
- For Sebi, investor and the RIA, it is essential to track the behaviour of investors and determine the value-add from the intermediary.
I recall a circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) towards the latter half of 2007, suggesting that asset management companies—those running mutual fund (MF) schemes—introduce a concept called ‘direct plans’, which allowed for a lower cost to investors who do not need an MF distributor to make and manage their investments. That became law only in January 2013, a few weeks before the issue of the registered investment advisor (RIA) regulations.