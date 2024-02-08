Towards fairer investment practices: A call for embracing ‘advised plans’

The investors of RIAs who paid fees for the advice did not want to be charged double the amount and would ideally have invested in direct plans. However, the data of investment, namely the units allotted and cost-per-unit, would be accessible only to investors. For RIAs to receive this information and consolidate the statement would have been cumbersome, and there would need to be manual interventions to ensure such statements were up to date. This problem was resolved after an October 2018 circular from the Association of Mutual Funds in India allowing the feeds of direct plans to be received by RIAs based on specific consent from an investor. Of course, the process was smoothened only after about a year as used cases were resolved with trial and error.