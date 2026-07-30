Tracking error explained: What every passive investor should know

Ann Jacob
3 min read30 Jul 2026, 12:01 PM IST
logo
Passive investing typically involves investing in index funds or ETFs to match market performance.
Summary
Passive funds aim to mirror benchmark returns, but market frictions create gaps. Here's how tracking error differs from tracking difference, why it occurs, and what investors should watch.

Passive investing sounds straightforward: buy an index fund or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and earn returns that mirror the market.

In reality, passive schemes do not always replicate their benchmark's performance exactly. This structural divergence is where tracking error comes into play.

Know the difference

To understand tracking error, it is important to distinguish it from tracking difference.

"Simply put, tracking error is the difference between scheme performance & its benchmark," explained Amol Joshi, founder of PlanRupee Investment Services.

Tracking difference measures the gap between a fund's return and that of its benchmark over a specific period, typically a year or longer. Tracking error, on the other hand, measures the consistency of that gap by capturing how much the difference between the fund's returns and the benchmark's returns fluctuates over time.

Also Read | Are target maturity funds right for you? How passive debt investing works.

For instance, over a 3-year horizon, if an index delivers 15% annually and your fund yields 14.8%, the tracking difference is simply the 0.20% gap. Tracking error, meanwhile, measures the day-to-day volatility of that gap, showing if the fund stayed aligned with the index every day to reach that target or swung along the way.

As Mahavir Kaswa, head of passive research, Axis Mutual Fund, explained, "Tracking error represents the annualized standard deviation of daily returns between the underlying index and the Scheme. It highlights the day-to-day variability of returns difference between portfolio and underlying benchmark, revealing whether a fund manager suffered subtle execution slips or cash drag over the period of observation. For both metrics, lower is always better, even if unexpected positive differences signal unwanted strategy deviation."

Why it occurs

Even the most efficient passive fund managers face practical market frictions that create tracking error. Expense ratios, brokerage charges, securities transaction tax (STT) and other transaction costs immediately create a drag on returns.

Kaswa explained that benchmark providers assume index changes are implemented at closing prices. In practice, however, fund managers execute portfolio changes during market hours—typically in the last 30 minutes before the close—which can result in execution price differences.

Further, cash received from fresh investor inflows may remain temporarily uninvested, preventing the fund from fully participating in market movements.

Dividend treatment also contributes to tracking error.

Also Read | Two reasons why gold ETFs have hit a speed bump

Benchmark indices assume dividends are reinvested on the ex-dividend date. In reality, fund managers receive the cash dividend only after two to three weeks before reinvesting it, leaving part of the portfolio temporarily underinvested during that period.

Some indices fare better

Tracking error also depends on the type of benchmark being tracked.

Large-cap indices such as the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex generally exhibit lower tracking error because their constituent stocks are highly liquid and index changes are relatively limited.

Conversely, mid-cap, small-cap and factor-based (smart beta) indices tend to experience higher tracking error. These rule-based passive strategies select and weight stocks based on factors such as value, momentum or quality.

As Mahavir pointed out, mid-cap indices encounter substantial portfolio churn, such as top-performing companies graduating to large-cap status, causing relatively large portfolio weights to exit simultaneously. This higher turnover, combined with lower stock liquidity, naturally widens execution gaps.

Lower liquidity and more frequent index rebalancing make it harder for fund managers to replicate these benchmarks precisely.

Investor's takeaway

Tracking error has a direct impact on investors' returns.

Although achieving zero tracking error is practically impossible because of market realities, consistency in tracking the benchmark remains an important measure of fund quality.

Also Read | Should you SIP into bonds?

"Investors would typically choose a scheme that has consistently lower tracking error while accepting the fact that tracking error is inevitable due to the realities of the market," noted Joshi.

When selecting an index fund or ETF, investors should look beyond headline returns. Comparing rolling one-year tracking errors among funds tracking the same benchmark can help identify schemes that have consistently mirrored their indices more closely.

Ultimately, lower tracking error signals better execution and greater consistency—qualities that matter in passive investing, where the objective is to replicate, not outperform, the benchmark.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.